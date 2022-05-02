While Jacqueline Fernandez's last two films, Bachchhan Paandey and Attack bombed at the box office, it is said that she has been replaced in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kick 2.

The Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has impressed the audience with her performances in films like Kick, Murder 2, Housefull 2 and 3, Race 2, Judwaa 2 and many others. However, in recent times the actress has been grabbing the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Yes, her involvement in the money laundering case has not only tarnished her image but also affected her recent and upcoming films. While the case is still in the progressing stage, here's take a look at all the crucial and critical things which happened in the process.

Where and when it all started?

In August 2021, when conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in Rs 200 crore money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez was examined by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) over her link to the conman and was questioned for four hours. Her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Expensive gifts from Sukesh to Jacqueline Fernandez

During her statement in August and October Jacqueline confessed to ED of receiving a 1.5 lakh dollar loan from Sukesh along with expensive gifts that included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, three Persian cats, each worth Rs 9 lakh, gem-studded earrings and a Hermes bracelet. The actress also reportedly received a Mini Cooper from the conman, which she later returned.

Sukesh and Jacqueline's romantic picture goes viral

While the news and reports of Sukesh and Jacqueline's love affair were dominating the internet, in January 2022, an intimate pic of the duo where the conman is kissing the Attack actress and she is flaunting her hickey while clicking a selfie went viral on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez breaks silence on viral picture

While the actress was severely trolled for her intimate pic with Sukesh, she issued a statement on her social media accounts and revealed that she going through a rough patch in her life. Her statement read, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you”.

Sukesh defends Jacqueline Fernandez

While netizen trolled Jacqueline for her love affair with Sukesh, the latter defended the actress wrote a letter from jail, where he confessed of being in a relationship with Jacqueline and said his gifts to the actor were normal as in any relationship.

The letter read, "As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

He added, "I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal. I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again certain that none of this was 'proceeds of so-called crime'. It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

ED attaches assets worth Rs 7.2 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez

And recently the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, which include a Rs 7.12 crore fixed deposit and an amount of Rs 15 lakhs that was paid by Sukesh to a scriptwriter on Jacqueline's behalf.

Jacqueline's career at risk

Due to her involvement in the case, Jacqueline's image has been tarnished among the fans. While her last two films, Bachchhan Paandey and Attack bombed at the box office, it is said that she has been replaced in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kick 2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.