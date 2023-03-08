Men in Bras: Why Chinese male models are modelling lingerie

In China, male models stunned the world by promoting lingerie on livestream.

Several videos have surfaced online that show men wearing a variety of lingerie styles – ranging from push-up bras to snug corsets and lace-trimmed nightgowns, according to the New York Post.

But why is it happening?

As per the report, Chinese livestream fashion companies are substituting male models for female ones because China has banned women from modelling undergarments online.

Men in bras

The Chinese government has banned women from modelling lingerie on livestreams, reported CNN.

Businesses that hired female lingerie models have closed as a result of the prohibition, which was enacted in accordance with China’s rule banning the spread of obscene web material.

In China, ONLY men model lingerie on online shopping livestreams pic.twitter.com/J7CjEcOCTI — Jamie❤💨 (@iamjameaze) March 4, 2023

The business has now discovered an effective way to get around the ban: using male models to show off women’s underwear.

According to CNN, during a livestream broadcast on the e-commerce giant Alibaba’s (BABA) Taobao Live, a man is seen on one of the sales channels donning a black lingerie, standing next to a mannequin showing a similar outfit.

‘Don’t really have a choice’

A report by Jiupai News highlighted a statement given by Xu, the owner of a livestream business.

“Personally, we don’t really have a choice. The designs can’t be modelled by our female colleagues, so we will use our male colleagues to model it,” Xu told Jiupai News.

The uproar over the male models supposedly hiring women baffles Xu.

“Many directors of these live streams are women, are they also stealing men’s jobs?” he told Jiupai News.

Last December, Xu’s firm even revealed a male model dressed in a seductive silk robe.

The caption of the video on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, read: “The light and luxurious boudoir of the wife and adults.”

More than 2,000 people liked the video, while a section of critics voiced their disagreement with the choice.

One user said they wanted the model to strip off more than the robe, “Why don’t you finish taking off,” while another commented, “the guy wears it better than the girl”.

A netizen argued the companies’ new loophole deprives women of opportunities. “If it’s a female model, the live stream would be banned every other minute, it’s not like this hasn’t happened before, this is still depriving a group of women of their job opportunities,” they said.

Livestream – a massive industry

Livestream is a multi-billion dollar industry in mainland China.

According to Statista, livestreaming sales of products are estimated to be worth more than $700 billion in 2023.

The Academy of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, a body affiliated with Beijing’s commerce ministry, reported that as of June 2022, the livestreaming e-commerce users in mainland China is over 460 million.

As per McKinsey, the industry contributes 10 per cent of the country’s e-commerce revenue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chinese government banned “effeminate” men from appearing on TV in 2021 and directed broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” strengthening its efforts to enforce stringent morality and tighter government control over business and society.

President Xi Jinping called for a “national rejuvenation” with tighter Communist Party control over the business, education, culture, and religion.

With inputs from agencies

