Game over for TikTok? US to introduce bipartisan bill against China’s video sharing app this week

The United States of America may finally be gearing up for a nationwide, or federal ban on TikTok. TikTok has seen a number of smaller bans across several states, with state officials and senators in over 30 states banning the app from devices and networks owned and operated by the state government. The app has also been banned in a number of universities and their networks.

Also read: Gone in 30 days: US government sets deadline to wipe off TikTok from all federal govt devices in 30 days

On Sunday, US Senator Mark Warner announced that he would introduce a bipartisan legislation this week to allow the government to “ban or restrict” foreign technology goods such as Chinese-owned TikTok.

US may actually ban TikTok for everyone in the country

“I’ve got a wide Bipartisan measure that I’m introducing with my buddy John Thune will be the Republican lead where we’re going to say, in terms of foreign technology moving into America, we’ve got to have a systematic strategy to make sure that we can restrict or prevent it when required,” Warner said.

Warner stated in an interview with Fox News, “We have never faced a possible adversary as formidable as China. As a result, I’m introducing bipartisan legislation this week to protect our national security from a wide range of foreign technology threats.”

TikTok, according to Warner, the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, would be “one of the potentials” for evaluation under the measure.

The bill comes at a time when TikTok is facing increased scrutiny over fears that data on US users could wind up in the hands of the Chinese government.

Did the US move slowly on the TikTok issue?

Warner had previously issued numerous warnings about China. He stated that for a long time, conventional wisdom held that the more China was integrated into the global system, the more they would shift.

He did, however, state, “That presumption was completely incorrect. China even changed their rules in 2016 to make it explicit that the first duty of any business in China is to the Communist Party.”

Also read: Tech Layoffs reach China: TikTok-owner ByteDance planning to layoff thousands in coming months

Speaking about the wasted time in correctly evaluating China’s danger, Warner stated that the US has never had a possible foe like China and that, while “Russia was a military or ideological” threat, China is engaging in economic areas.

“They have stolen $500 billion in intellectual property. And we are competing not only in terms of national security, but also in terms of science. As a result, national security now encompasses networks, satellites, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. To remain ahead, we must make the necessary expenditures. And I believe we’re getting started in a bipartisan manner “Warner told Fox News.

He also mentioned the CHIPS act, which attempted to return semiconductor production back to the United States.

Warner also claimed that TikTok is a marketing weapon that collects information from Americans.

“They are stealing data from citizens and not protecting it. But what worries me the most about TikTok is that it can be used as a propaganda tool, with the videos you see promoting ideological issues. There is a significant contrast between what TikTok presents to Chinese children, which is all about science and engineering, and what our children see, there is a radical difference” Warner stated.

Attacking TikTok on multiple fronts

Meanwhile, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to grant President Joe Biden the authority to prohibit TikTok, the most stringent US restriction on any social media app.

Last week, the White House granted government organisations 30 days to guarantee that TikTok is not present on any public devices or networks.

Also read: TikTok Ban: Canada latest country to ban TikTok from govt managed devices, joins US and EU

Several states have enacted identical laws prohibiting government agencies from using TikTok due to security concerns, including Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

More than 30 US states, Canada, and European Union policy agencies have also prohibited the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.