Maharashtra bus accident: What is a tyre burst that caused the deadly incident?

The newly constructed Samruddhi Maharmarg connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is turning into a death trap since its inauguration in December last year with hundreds of accidents reported already.

As many as 26 people, including three children, died and several others were injured after a bus reportedly caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldana district. The Hindu quoted the police as saying that the accident occurred at 1.26 am between Dusarbid and Sindkedraja in the district when the driver lost control of the wheel due to a tyre burst and colliding with an iron pole before flipping over and catching fire.

There were 33 passengers in the bus being driven by Vidarbha Travels as it made its journey from Nagpur to Pune. The survivors, who received prompt medical attention at hospitals in Sindkedraja and Buldhana, are said to be in stable condition.

“The survivors escaped from the bus by breaking the glass panes,” police told the outlet, adding that due to severe burns suffered by the recovered bodies, identifying the victims has become challenging.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde sent condolences to the families of the 25 people who perished in the unfortunate accident and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s kin. “It is a tragic road accident. I spoke to Collector, Inspector General of Police and SP, and ordered an inquiry into the incident,” he said. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are both expected to visit the accident scene.

Large-scale accidents involving burst tyres or other tire-related issues have been making headlines for several months. So what is it exactly? What causes it, and how can it be avoided? Let’s look more closely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the bus accident.

Tyre burst

One of the deadliest accidents and injuries on the road might result from a blown tyre, which is a hazardous safety concern. A tyre burst is the abrupt loss of air pressure in a tyre, which causes it to collapse quickly. Devastating repercussions may follow if the vehicle loses control as a result of this, according to Cars24.

It often happens when a tyre collides with an object, like a pothole, that rips or tears the structural parts of your vehicle’s tyre at a certain spot where it is unable to control the pressurised air, allowing the air to escape by creating further tears through the tyre construction.

A tyre blowout can also result in an accident or pileup and cause significant injuries or fatalities if you lose control of your car and crash into other moving vehicles. It may be challenging to keep control of the car as the tyre deflates quickly due to the fast loss of air pressure. It can also seriously harm your car’s wheel and suspension system. This repair takes a lot of time and costs a lot of money.

The reason

Numerous things can cause it, but one of the most frequent is overloading the vehicle beyond the acceptable weight limit. The tyres are subjected to high pressure, which increases the likelihood of tyre failure.

Under- or over-inflated tyres are a major element that might cause a tyre burst. Lack of proper tyre inflation can result in uneven deterioration, which leaves weak regions that are more vulnerable to damage and rupture.

A tyre can also burst due to cuts, nicks and punctures in the tread or rubber of the tyre. These may result from driving over potholes or dangerous terrain, or they may be brought on by errant sharp objects in the road, such as nails or shattered glass.

Another element that may cause a tyre to explode is heat. Summertime heat can damage tyre walls and cause the air inside the tyres to expand, which can result in a tyre break.

One of the main causes of tyre bursts is exceeding the speed limit of your tyres, according to Tyre Market. Therefore, it is usually essential to inquire about the speed restriction of the tyre from the supplier.

Using second-hand tyres can also be risky at times since they have already completed half, if not more, of their original lifespan and are thus completely unreliable.

Number of accidents on the Expressway

Between December 2022 and April this year, there were around 358 accidents registered on the Expressway, resulting in 39 fatalities. 143 persons have suffered serious injuries, while 236 had mild injuries, according to data supplied by the State Highway Police.

The State Police has among other things blamed “highway hypnosis syndrome” for the high frequency of accidents on the 520 km long operating portion of the motorway, according to Swarajya Magazine.

According to the data, overspeeding and tyre bursts are the two leading causes of accidents on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Tyre bust occurrences were the cause of 55 accidents.

Bad condition of tyres “No entry” on the Expressway

Strict measures of “no entry” have been initiated on Samruddhi Mahamarg if the tyres of vehicles are not in good shape, according to Nagpur Today.

Apart from banning the entry of such vehicles, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 was imposed under Motor Vehicles Act.

The outlet quoted a transport official as saying that the flat tyre rate on the Expressway is 15 per cent while the tyre burst rate is 12 per cent.

Preventing tyre bursts

Prevention is always preferable to cure.

You may lessen the likelihood of a tyre burst by taking good care of tyres and monitoring them frequently.

Checking the rubber for any bulges will also help, especially if previously a small puncture was repaired. The lifetime performance of the tyre might be impacted by repeatedly banging it against kerbs or parking into them.

Checking tyres frequently for rubber cracks, which are an indication of perishing and occur to all rubber materials over time.

If you reside in a hot country, be sure to check your tyre quality more frequently. Heat and sun also lead to death.

Additionally, it is a good idea to frequently check tyre pressure. This is simple to check at any garage and usually just costs a few cents. Be careful to adjust the pressure if you are carrying any excess burdened weight because the recommended tyre pressure for your car’s tyres is listed on a metal plate that is affixed to the driver’s front door.

Finally, think about having your wheels aligned. Your tyres will wear unevenly if your wheels are out of alignment, which will hasten deterioration and reduce the lifespan of your tyres.

Because they are the only part of your automobile that makes contact with the road, your tyres are crucial to the overall health of your vehicle and should not be taken lightly.

