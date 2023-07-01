Maharashtra: 25 dead, several injured as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

Twenty-five people were killed and several others injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

“25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling on the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police said. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.

Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.

With inputs from agencies

