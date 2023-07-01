Maharashtra: 25 dead, several injured as bus catches fire on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway
The private travels bus was on its way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.
Twenty-five people were killed and several others injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.
“25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling on the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.
The bus turned turtle and caught fire, police said. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday.
Many of the passengers hailed from Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal, the official said.
With inputs from agencies
