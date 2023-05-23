Maharashtra: 6 dead, 13 injured after passenger bus collides head-on with truck on Nagpur-Pune highway

At least six people were killed and 13 others were injured after a ST (state transport) bus collided with a truck near Sindkhed Raja town of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on the Nagpur-Pune highway on Tuesday around 7 am.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was enroute Mehkar in Buldhana from Pune when it collided with a speeding truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The injured were rushed to Sindkhedaraja Hospital. A report by India Today quoted SP HSP Nagpur saying that four people are in serious condition.

A report by NDTV said that the truck (involved in the accident), appeared to be working with a logistics firm.

The visuals from the accident spot show vehicles heavily damaged, indicating the speed in which both the vehicles were travelling at the time of the collision.

Local residents rushed to the spot to rescue people from the mangled vehicles.

The names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More updates to be followed.

