How cousin planned murder of Delhi student who rejected marriage proposal

In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was found dead with her head battered under a bench at Vijay Mandal park near Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

She was reportedly attacked with a rod by her cousin after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal.

According to police, the woman identified as Nargis had come to the park to meet her cousin, who was later arrested in connection with her murder.

The accused Irfan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, surrendered to the police as they were looking into the case further, and he was put into custody.

The incident occurred in broad daylight inside a park in the middle of one of the most affluent neighbourhoods, raising concerns about law and order in the national capital.

Murder planned 3 days ago

Shocking information about the case is emerging as the inquiry progresses.

It is now known that the accused knew her daily routine and had planned the murder three days prior.

Nargis no longer returned his calls. In an effort to approach her, he started tailing her. Irfan expressed to the police his dismay and anger about this, which was made worse by the fact that nobody else was willing to marry him, reported NDTV.

In Malviya Nagar, Nargis was enrolled in a stenography course, and the police discovered that she had recently graduated from Kamala Nehru College.

Irfan claimed he went to the park yesterday knowing that Nargis would cross the street there on her way home from her stenography class and that he had planned the murder three days prior.

Around noon, she was walking through the park when Irfan called her in and asked to speak to her. When she refused, he allegedly took an iron rod out of his backpack and struck her, according to the police.

Marriage proposal rejected

First cousins, as their moms were sisters, the accused and victim were.

The police also disclosed that the woman’s and the accused’s relatives had previously discussed their marriage. The woman’s family, however, rejected the proposal after finding out that the accused was not working.

The 28-year-old accused was a Swiggy delivery person in the past. He felt as though his chances of being married were dwindling after the denial, despite the fact that his younger brother’s marriage had already been finalised.

Nargis’s brother Sameer said, “Around six months ago, our family turned down the marriage proposal of the accused. My sister did not want to marry him. Irfan is from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and came to our house around five to six years ago. My father trained him as a mechanic.”

“When he started harassing my sister, she complained to my father who scolded him and sent him to his native place. He went back to Auraiya around one-and-a-half years ago where he started his own work. However, when his business did not work, he returned to Delhi and started living in the Sangam Vihar area,” Sameer said, according to PTI.

Sameer added, “He (Irfan) knew that Nargis used to go for steno coaching classes every day. He stalked her for many days and killed her at a park on Friday.”

Nargis was prepping for government job exams

Nargis wanted to become financially independent and was preparing for government job examinations, her family said on Friday.

“My sister was a bright student. She did her graduation in Hindi honours and was preparing for government job exams,” Sameer added.

They said the accused, Irfan (Nargis’s cousin), 28, used to live with the family around five-six years ago but was asked to leave after he allegedly started harassing Nargis.

Ashfaq, a neighbour of the victim, said Irfan was supposedly preparing for a job in the army, but failed to qualify last year, and was currently working in a food delivery agency.

Her father Suljat, who works as a motor mechanic, said she was her only daughter. He has two sons.

“I want justice for her,” he said, adding, “The accused should get strict punishment. We will not forgive him for what he has done.”

Delhi CM slams law & order

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the city’s law and order situation and urged the Lieutenant Governor and the Union home minister to take decisive action.

He tweeted, “Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi, it is very sad. Law and order has become a serious issue in Delhi. It is a request to the LG and the Home Minister, to make the police a little active. The safety of the daughters of Delhi and the people of Delhi is very important.”

In light of this incident as well as the murder of a woman in Delhi’s Dabri neighbourhood last night, Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal questioned how many fatalities would be necessary for the centre to impose accountability on the Delhi Police.

“Delhi, the national capital, has become extremely unsafe. Two incidents have come to light today. A woman was shot in Dabri and another was battered to death with an iron rod in broad daylight. In the entire country, the names of girls are changed in newspapers but the crimes do not stop,” Ms Maliwal said.

“I want to ask the centre how many more deaths will need to happen before they fix the accountability of the Delhi Police. The DCW has taken note of the incidents and notices are being issued to the Delhi Police,” she added.

With inputs from agencies