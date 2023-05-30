India has yet again been left shocked as the horrific details of another gruesome tale of murder dominate the headlines throughout the country.

A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, allegedly by her boyfriend, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday.

Though this most recent incident has shocked the country, it is regrettably not the first.

A few months prior, another man in the nation’s capital had murdered his live-in partner. In addition, before marrying another woman, he put the victim’s body in a refrigerator.

Here are some of the most horrific “love crimes” that have shocked the nation over the years.

Delhi teen death case – May 2023

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday, according to PTI.

The accused allegedly stabbed her 22 times before bludgeoning her with a stone.

The video reveals that the killer had to shake the knife loose when it appeared to become caught at one point, reported NDTV. Before someone alerted the police, the girl’s body had been lying on the street for around 25 minutes. According to the police, she suffered 34 injuries to her body, including a ruptured skull.

An AC technician named Sahil, 20, was taken into custody today in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

They apparently dated for three years, but recently, the girl allegedly sought to break things off, according to the police. The couple had a fight on Saturday.

On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone, the officer said.

The girl’s mother said the family was unaware of the man and demanded a death sentence for him. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the murder.

Nikki Yadav-Sahil Gehlot case – February 2023

This crime, which is also termed ‘a copycat murder’ as bears a striking resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder that shook Delhi in 2022.

Delhi police were tipped off on 10 January that Sahil Gehlot had killed Nikki Yadav, his live-in partner. The source claims that on the same day as the murder, the accused also got hitched to another woman. Following an inquiry, authorities discovered Nikki Yadav’s body inside a refrigerator in the accused’s roadside restaurant.

Gehlot wasn’t in the restaurant, which is outside of Mitraon Village in Delhi, but was later apprehended at a crossing near Kair Village. The individual first maintained his innocence before admitting to the murder.

Megha Torvi-Hardik Shah case – February 2023

A 27-year-old man was detained in February this year for allegedly killing his 35-year-old live-in partner at their residence in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara.

The decomposing body of Megha was found in a flat in the Vijay Nagar neighbourhood of Nalasopara, bringing the circumstances of the crime to light. The neighbours alerted the police when a foul smell began to emanate from inside the victim’s rented house.

The cops captured Megha’s live-in partner on Tuesday as he was attempting to flee after killing her.

According to a police official who spoke to PTI, the accused was unemployed and the pair frequently fought. He allegedly killed her during one of these arguments, the official continued. Officials from the police are attempting to determine the precise day that Megha was slain.

Shraddha Vikas Walkar-Aftab Poonawala case – 2022

This is one of the most gruesome cases in India.

Aftab Amin Poonawala, 28, and Shraddha Vikas Walkar, 26, reportedly met at a call centre in Mumbai, before going to Delhi. On 18 May 2022, the couple, who was living together in Delhi’s Chhatarpur, got into an argument over marriage. Harsh words were exchanged, and Poonawala strangled Walkar to death out of wrath.

Then, drawing inspiration from the American crime drama Dexter, he began to dismember Walkar’s body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it. He later started to scatter the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days. Recently, the crime was discovered in November 2022.

According to the accusation, the accused lighted agarbatti, or incense sticks, to cover up the smell of the body.

When Shraddha’s father arrived in Delhi and saw that her flat was locked, he realised a crime had been committed. He then alerted the Mehrauli Police to a kidnapping.

Poonawala was arrested six months after the murder after the victim’s father Vikash Madan Walkar, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person complaint, according to ANI.

During the initial investigation, the victim’s last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi police.

The victim’s father told the police about his daughter’s relationship with Aftab and suspected his involvement in his daughter’s absence.

Bomb hoax caller case – 2015

Three flights — Lufthansa LH-755, Saudi Arabian Airlines SV-5643, and Air France AF-191 — were going to be bombed by Islamic State, according to MG Gokul, who sent a series of WhatsApp messages to the terminal manager at Bengaluru Airport in September 2015.

The same number called and left similar messages at the airports in Mumbai and Delhi.

Seven international planes from Bengaluru and Delhi airports were delayed as a result of the bogus call.

Gokul beat Anuradha to death with an idol while she was intoxicated in July 2015, and he was successful in making the murder appear to be a suicide.

In what ended up being nothing less than a Bollywood film, the sales executive attempted to frame his neighbour Saju Jose, a techie, in the bomb hoax calls in order to marry Jose’s wife, who was his college batchmate.

Neeraj Grover murder – 2008

A senior executive of the TV production company Synergy Adlabs Neeraj Grover was fatally stabbed on 7 May 2008, at the Mumbai flat of Kannada actor Maria Susairaj allegedly by her fiance Emile Jerome Mathew, an ex-navy officer.

NDTV reported that on 7 May, Jerome took a flight from Kochi Naval Base to Mumbai and proceeded to Maria’s flat because the previous evening, when he had contacted the actor, he had heard a man’s voice in the background. He used a knife from Maria’s kitchen to kill Neeraj because he was “consumed by jealousy.”

The body was subsequently dismembered, placed in two bags, and driven to Thane’s Manor Jungles for burning.

A sessions court condemned Jerome to 10 years of hard labour on 2 July 2011, for a culpable homicide that did not amount to murder. Maria was only found guilty of destroying evidence and given a three-year prison sentence.

Maria’s attorneys alleged that Jerome had threatened her to persuade her to assist him dispose of Neeraj’s body.

Not A Love Story, a crime drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was influenced by the Neeraj Grover murder investigation.

The Tandoor kaand – 1995

The Naina Sahani murder investigation, also referred to as the Tandoor murder, began in 1995.

Sushil Sharma is suspected of killing his wife Naina Sahni and having an adulterous relationship with Matloob Karim. Sharma fatally shot his wife Naina on the evening of July 2, 1995.

Then, with the aid of his friend Keshav Kumar, he attempted to dispose of the body by slicing it up and burning it in the tandoor of the eatery known as Baghiya.

The burned body pieces were found by police because the two were unable to thoroughly burn the corpse.

Sharma was found guilty and given the death penalty on November 7, 2003; however, the Supreme Court mitigated Sharma’s sentence in 2013, claiming a lack of proof that Sharma had murdered his wife.

A three-judge panel upheld the prior judgement but lowered the sentence to life in prison in October of the same year.

In 2018, more than 20 years after the offence, the Delhi High Court issued an order mandating Sushil Sharma’s immediate release from custody.

Shivani Bhatnagar murder – 1999

Principal correspondent for Indian Express Shivani Bhatnagar was found dead in her Patparganj, East Delhi, home in January 1999.

She reportedly had 10 stab wounds on her chest and abdomen, as well as strangling marks on her neck. Near her body were discovered a broken frying pan handle, two knives that belonged to her kitchen, and a piece of electric wire.

Shivani, who was 31 years old at the time of her murder, was survived by her husband Rakesh Bhatnagar and a kid.

A Delhi court found former senior police officer Ravi Kant Sharma guilty on 24 March of hiring hitmen to kill Shivani out of concern that she would reveal their “intimate” relationship and damage his image.

Sri Bhagwan Sharma, son of former Haryana police official; Pradeep Sharma, who had killed the journalist Satya Prakash; and Ved alias Kalu were detained in the case.

The former IPS officer was suspended in August 2002; he turned himself in in Ambala in September of the same year and was taken into police custody.

RK Sharma, Sri Bhagwan, and Satya Prakash were all acquitted in the murder case by the Delhi High Court in 2011 after serving nine years in Tihar Jail for the crime. RK Sharma had previously worked as an officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s office.

The hitman Pradeep’s conviction and life sentence had been maintained by the court.

Shakereh Namazi murder case – 1991

Shakereh Namazi was murdered in May 1991 in Bengaluru by her second husband Murli Manohar Misra, also known as Swami Shraddhananda, who was after her riches and property.

By adding sedatives to Namazi’s tea, Shraddhananda had drugged her. He then placed her in a casket and buried his wife in Namazi’s backyard.

Namazi, who was 40 years old and the granddaughter of a previous Dewan of Mysore, died.

Prior to 2008, the Supreme Court modified Shraddhananda’s death sentence for the murder of Namazi to life in jail without the possibility of parole.

KM Nanavati case – 1959

According to ThePrint, the Nanavati case was the first “trial by media” in the nation. In a Bombay flat on 27 April 1959, then-Naval Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati fatally murdered his English wife Sylvia’s lover, businessman Prem Bhagwan Ahuja.

Three shots from Nanavati killed Ahuja. According to Business Standard, he subsequently went to a police station and admitted to his wrongdoing.

A jury first found him not guilty, but the Bombay High Court overturned their decision. Nanavati was found guilty and given a life term in prison in 1960.

According to Business Standard, Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister Vijayalakshmi Pandit and the governor of Bombay at the time pardoned him in 1964.

In India, the case signalled the end of jury trials.

