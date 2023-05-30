The man feels no remorse for killing his 16-year-old girlfriend. She was brutally stabbed 20 times and bludgeoned with a stone to death by 20-year-old Sahil Sarfaraz in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the brutal Delhi murder.

Here’s what led to the arrest of the accused, who works as an AC and refrigerator technician in Delhi?

A phone call resulted in his arrest

The accused in the murder of a minor girl in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was arrested after he made a phone call to his father, police said on Monday. Police, while revealing the details of how Sahil was arrested, said that the accused went into hiding after switching off the phone.

After murdering the girl, Sahil went to Rithala and dumped the weapon before taking a bus to Bulandshahr. He had switched off his mobile phone after the incident and headed for his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr in a bus, police said.

Police told ANI that technical surveillance was put on him after the accused had called his father.

“After the incident, the accused fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance,” police sources said.

Police also said that the accused Sahil had switched off his mobile after committing the murder.

“The accused Sahil had switched off his mobile after committing the murder after which he went to his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr by bus,” police sources said.

CCTV footage shows Sahil hitting the girl

According to police, the initial reports suggest that the girl’s head was attacked with a blunt object, which caused the skull to rupture. As reported by One India, the girl was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured.

“The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area,” the police said.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the minor girl revealed that her skull was crushed with a stone slab after being stabbed by the accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

However, the police are still waiting for the detailed post-mortem report.

According to the police, there was a delay of about 25 minutes in informing the police about the incident. None of the bystanders made a PCR call and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervened in the matter.

Delhi Police revealed that the accused was enraged after his break-up with the victim and the fight between them a day earlier triggered the horrific act. As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Victim wanted to end their relationship

According to sources, the victim also had a tattoo on her hand which mentioned the name, Praveen.

“The accused Sahil and the girl were friends for the last three years. The victim wanted to separate from Sahil but he was angry about this. There was also a fight between the two on Saturday in which the girl also threatened Sahil to complain to the police,” sources said.

According to a report by One India, Sahil suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend who had allegedly threatened to kill her. The girl had stopped talking to Sahil a few days ago, and had had a fight with him a day before she was killed.

During the investigation Sahil told police that he had no regrets.

With inputs from ANI

