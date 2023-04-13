Harry In, Meghan Out: Who else is skipping King Charles' coronation?

The countdown has begun.

Preparations are in motion and invitations have been dispatched.

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be coronated in London, United Kingdom, on 6 May.

Though the entire guest list is still being finalised, a number of foreign royals, leaders of state, and politicians will certainly attend the momentous event.

Here, we list every guest who is likely to attend the royal ceremony on 6 May.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the royal ceremony in order to support King Charles and his wife, reported Page Six.

It is anticipated that the Prince and Princess of Wales would attend the historic event and march in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The first in line to the British throne is the eldest son of Charles, William, who will one day succeed to the throne upon the passing of his father.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The three children of William and Middleton will probably join their parents in toasting Charles’ accession.

According to The Times, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend the procession before witnessing Charles be crowned king.

However, a source close to the situation told Page Six in confidence that Louis might be unable to attend due to his shenanigans on previous occasions.

George, who follows his father in line for the throne, has been designated as one of the king’s Pages of Honor and will have a unique duty to play at the event.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco “will definitely go” to the coronation.

“I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one,” Albert told People magazine in January. “We’ve maintained contact since His Majesty became king, but I haven’t talked to him personally since (Queen Elizabeth II)’s funeral.”

Albert added, “I’m certain His Majesty will add his own ‘personal touches’ to the ceremonies. But what those will be, I’m sure I don’t know.”

The European royal was unsure, though, if Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his and Charlene’s infant twins, would also be there.

“I don’t know what arrangements they’ll provide for other members of the family, and the children, I think, [they] may be a little young for these types of ceremonies. But we’ll see,” he said.

Either way, Albert is excited to be able to attend such a monumental event.

“You know I don’t know how many coronations of an English monarch I’ll see in my lifetime, so we’ll try to take advantage of that,” he said.

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle won’t be joining Prince Harry during his father’s coronation, according to BBC.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6,” a palace spokesperson told Page Six in April.

In order to be at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Markle will miss the wedding.

Even though a representative for the former royals had earlier confirmed they were both invited, there has been great discussion about whether or not the duke and duchess would travel to support Harry’s father.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the pair said in March. “An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

After retiring from their official duties in 2020 and embarking on what appears to be a publicity tour, the Sussexes are in hot water with Charles. During this time, they have constantly criticised the royal family in several of Markle’s interviews and in Harry’s contentious memoir, Spare.

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, who are Charles’ siblings, will be present, according to Page Six.

While Anne and Edward’s presence is expected, scandal-plagued Andrew’s appearance might be seen negatively given his associations with the jailed paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York can no longer use the title His Royal Highness after his late mother, the Queen, famously deprived him of his royal and military honours in 2022.

Andrew was reputedly the Queen’s “favorite son” and attended her funeral, despite having to resign from his royal duties due to his association with Epstein.

Japan Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko

Charles’ coronation will be attended by Japanese royalty.

According to Town and Country magazine, arrangements are being made for Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, to attend the event.

Prince Hisahito of Akishino, Mako Komuro (who lost her royal title after marrying a commoner), and Princess Kako of Akishino are the couple’s three children. They were married in 1990.

Guests who are possibly attending

David and Victoria Beckham

There are rumours circulating that Victoria and David Beckham will attend the king’s coronation.

Notably, the former soccer star and his fashion designer wife have been spotted mingling with members of the royal family.

The couple even attended Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Beckham also waited hours in line to bid the late Queen Elizabeth II farewell after her passing in September 2022.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

King Charles ‘ niece Zara Tindall and her spouse Mike Tindall are among the anticipated guests.

It is pertinent to mention here that she and her husband routinely attend other royal occasions.

Bear Grylls

It is likely that nature explorer Bear Grylls will attend King Charles’ coronation, according to Yahoo News.

He is a significant member of the royal family because he served as chief scout and attended Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

Last year, he even praised King Charles, by telling The Times that he believes the King to be tough and devoid of ego. King Charles would be OK with him on an expedition, according to Grylls.

“He walks fairly fast. Charles is really tough,” Grylls stated.

Sandra Oh

It is believed that Sandra Oh is also expected to attend the royal coronation, reported The Independent.

The Killing Eve star, who was awarded the Order of Canada, Canada’s second-highest civilian honour, also attended the late Queen’s funeral.

Guests who won’t attend the royal ceremony

Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Despite being invited, Meghan Markle and her two children won’t be attending the coronation.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” a palace spokesperson confirmed to Page Six in April.

The absence doesn’t come as a surprise given her less-than-friendly connection with Harry’s family members.

In the recent past, Markle has criticised the royal family in interviews, alleging that they did nothing when she disclosed having suicidal thoughts.

She added that members of the royal family had expressed concern over the skin tone of her son.

Joe Biden

US President Biden won’t attend King Charles’ coronation.

The 80-year-old leader called the British monarch to inform him of the situation, according to Page Six.

According to the report, first lady Jill Biden will go in place of her husband.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson is believed to remain absent from the coronation ceremony.

The Duchess of York said that since she is no longer married to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, thus, she is unlikely to be asked to attend the celebration.

However, she still intends to celebrate the important day, though.

Independent News quoted her as saying on ITV’s Loose Women, “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting.”

Andrew and Ferguson were married from 1986 to 1996.

Elton John

Elton John won’t be present at the coronation.

According to Rolling Stone, the singer’s agent disclosed that John had to decline the invitation due to a schedule conflict.

