Authorities have received a huge breakthrough in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case after gangster Goldy Brar, one of the main conspirators in the crime, has been detained in California.

According to sources in India’s intelligence agencies, Goldy Brar — whose real name is Satinder Singh — was detained around 20 November. The government is involved in back-channel talks to assess Brar’s status in the US as he may have applied for asylum.

The news of Brar’s detention comes just a day after slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had appealed to the government to announce a reward of at least Rs 2 crore for any information that leads to the arrest of the gangster, who now resides in Canada. At an event, Singh said that if the government could not pay the amount, he would do so — even if it meant that he had to sell his land.

But, who is Goldy Brar? What is his connection to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder?

The life of gangster Goldy Brar

A native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, Brar was born in 1994 and completed his graduation. It is reported that he entered Canada on a student visa in 2017 and has been living there ever since.

It is unknown how he met gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, but according to officials, he is now a close associate of Bishnoi and operates from there through a module in Punjab.

Brar has several cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion and multiple criminal proceedings pending against him. He also reportedly runs an extortion racket in Punjab from Canada.

In October 2020, Goldy Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar was murdered outside a disc in Chandigarh last year. Gurlal was a close aide of Bishnoi. To avenge his death, Goldy planned the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan in Faridkot.

Shortly after the killing of Pehalwan — he was shot at 13 times, including two at the back of his head and five on stomach and chest — a Facebook profile in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi owned responsibility for the killing.

“We don’t want to prove anything by posting this, but we don’t want police to bother innocents. I, Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, take responsibility of killing Gurlal Pehalwan in Faridkot. We had warned Gurlal many times that he should mind his own business and do not work against us. But everyone can’t be made to understand the words and I don’t talk much, so, I had to take this step,” he had written.

Brar’s name has also been linked to the November murder of Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. In a Facebook post in Punjabi, Brar said he murdered Pardeep as three governments couldn’t bring Singh to justice. He said whoever disrespects any religion will face the same consequences.

Pardeep was one of the accused in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot and was currently on bail. He was shot dead when he was opening his dairy shop in Kotkapura.

Goldy Brar’s link to Sidhu Moose Wala murder

On 29 May, the country reeled from the news after famous Punjabi singer-turned-Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by eight assailants in Mansa district.

The Punjab Police had stated that the murder appeared to be a case of inter-gang rivalry. Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra had then said, “This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry.” He said the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia.

“This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera’s murder,” the top police officer had added.

This was confirmed by Brar, who reportedly took to social media after the murder, and alleged that he and Lawrence Bishnoi had planned Moose Wala’s assassination as the singer’s name had surfaced in the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.

As of September, the Punjab Police has arrested 23 accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder. Notably, total 35 people have been accused in the Moose Wala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralised. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding.

