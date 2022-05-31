The killing of Sidhu Moose Wala has brought to the forefront gang wars in and around Punjab. The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the murder, has an archrival in the Bambiha gang

Hours after Congress leader and Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In a Facebook post, Brar claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder and also mentioned Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the high-security ward in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra, the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. Two days on, the spotlight is on the gangs operating in and around Punjab and other parts of north India. We take a look.



The Bambiha gang

The archrival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is the Davinder Bambiha gang. In a social media post, which is now being shared widely online, the latter said that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar shouldn’t have killed Moose Wala. According to the Bambiha gang, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh is involved in the murder.

The Bambiha gang was run by Davinder Bambiha, whose real name was Davinder Singh Sidhu. A popular kabbadi player and sharpshooter, he hailed from the Bambiha Bhai village in Punjab’s Moga district.

In 2010, when pursuing an Arts degree, Bambiha was arrested and jailed for murder in the village. At 21, he escaped from prison and formed a gang and went on to become one of the most-wanted criminals in Punjab in 2012. He was named in several murder cases and was involved in looting and snatching, posting about his unlawful activities on Facebook, as if boasting about them and even challenging the Punjab Police. The gang ran an extortion racket in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Davinder Bambiha was killed in an encounter in September 2016, at the age of 26, in the Bhatinda district.

Bambiha gang and their allies

The Bambiha gang continues to operate. Davinder’s close aides Dilpreet and Sukhpreet now helm the operations from prison.

Many of the Bambiha members, who were jailed, met with other gangsters in prison and joined hands. In Tihar jail, Neeraj Bawana met Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha of the Davinder Bambiha gang. They befriend each other and decided to join hands. “Neeraj Bawana also asked Tillu Tajpuria to join the gang to increase their strength of shooters,” a senior police official told News18.com.

Though in prison, Bawana reportedly runs his illegal operations in Haryana and outer Delhi along with Tajpuria, who also functions in outer Delhi and the Bambhia group which works in Punjab.

The Bambiha also has other associates like the Haryana-based Kaushal Chaudhary Gang, which operates in Gurgaon, and the Armenia-based Lucky Gaurav Patial, reports The Indian Express.

The Bambiha gang and their allies were behind the September 2021 Rohini courtroom shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

The gang was also responsible for the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Amabia. In March, he was shot dead in Jalandhar’s Shahkot area after returning to his hometown from Britain.

The Neeraj Bawana gang has also condemned the killing of Moose Wala in a Facebook post and issued a threat that they will avenge his death in two days. It said Moose Wala was like a brother to them.

The gangs and the involvement of singers

In Punjab, musicians who often promote gun culture and violence through their work, find themselves getting involved with gangsters in their bid for one-upmanship.

Vicky Middukhera, alias Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, was a Youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. He reportedly had close links with the music industry.

After the killing, the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet came up in the investigation. According to the Delhi police, Moose Wala and Shaganpreet were involved in the murder.

Now the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has taken responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder, has said it was in retaliation to the killing of Vicky Middukhera.

Though the Bambiha gang has said was not involved with Moose Wala, they will avenge his murder since his name was attached to him. They’ve also alleged the role of singer Mankirt Aulakh in Sunday’s shooting and have claimed that he extorts money from singers in the Punjabi music industry.

With inputs from agencies



