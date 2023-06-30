'Godzilla Ramen' goes viral in Taiwan: Would you take a bite of it?
'Godzilla Ramen' as it is called by netizens, is a new offering by a Yunlin-based eatery in Taiwan. The ghastly dish features the leg of a crocodile — specifically, the front one, which sticks out of a bowl of noodles and soup as though it is crawling out of it
An aquatic reptile called a crocodile is a fierce prey that, despite being terrifying and deadly, falls within the food chain of the ever-evolving human palate.
The horrifying dish that a small Taiwanese restaurant has created is drawing mixed reviews online. Dubbed “Godzilla Ramen” by netizens, the Yunlin-based eatery calls their creation “thick witch crocodile ramen.”
The dish is made using crocodile meat and is offered at Witch Cat Kwai in Douliu City, Taiwan.
Related Articles
Let’s take a look at the “witch” dish.
“Godzilla Ramen”
Thick Witch crocodile ramen aka Godzilla ramen features the leg of a crocodile — specifically, the front one, which protrudes out of a noodle and broth-filled bowl, almost as though it is crawling out of it.
The soup is made of quail eggs, pork, baby corn, dried bamboo shoots, black fungus and cubes of fish paste, according to the restaurant’s owner, who preferred to only be named by his last name, Chien, in an interview with CNN Travel.
Only two bowls of Godzilla Ramen can be served each day, according to Chien, due to the difficulties of obtaining crocodile legs and the dish’s complicated preparation. Each bowl costs 50 US dollars (Rs 4,105). The quantity of labour used to make the food accounts for a portion of the cost.
The crocodile limb is cleaned before being rubbed with a mixture of alcohol and spices (ginger, garlic, and spring onion). It must then be cooked for two hours in the restaurant’s distinctive broth. The entire procedure lasts roughly three hours.
“A lot of (customers) say crocodile meat tastes like that of chicken but is more springy, soft and elastic,” Chien said. “I think it tastes like braised chicken feet.”
In Taiwan, crocodiles that are not listed as endangered species can be farmed and eaten.
Also read: The Japanese train that uses ramen as fuel
Reaction
Although crocodile leg soup is unlikely to make you feel romantically inclined, the restaurant’s flowery description of its effects suggests that some customers may end up “blushing.”
According to Dailymail, the eatery described the dish as, “Your heart is beating, you may not be able to help yourself, you may be short of breath, drink it, and you will see through all appearances and awaken the purest and unconditional love in your heart.”
The majority of social media users, however, did not find the dish to be as popular as its makers had planned. Netizens said that it “doesn’t look good” and “is a little nasty.”
Crocodile Ramen 🤮 pic.twitter.com/SfqCHPB861
— BinaryADD (@binaryADD) June 30, 2023
Taiwan’s ramen wars just went up a whole notch.
I see your giant isopod ramen and raise you a crocodile claw https://t.co/QNmeEMNwye
— Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) June 30, 2023
A user simply said they would not be sampling the soup, “Vomit vomit, can’t do it, it’s too creepy crawly, it reminds me of turtles.”
Other comments from food explorers included, “I’m open to it,” and “This should have a manicure to look more delicious.”
A similar dish
Just one month before Chien’s attention-grabbing dish, a Taipei eatery gained an unsavoury reputation for serving ramen with a gigantic isopod, a 14-legged crab, on top.
But in that instance, preparing the meal was much easier; according to the chef, he cooked the isopod for ten minutes before placing it on top of the steaming bowl of ramen.
People in Taipei were lined up to see and eat the enormous isopod. Later, on 22 May, the “Ramen Boy” released the limited-edition noodle bowl, announcing on social media that it had “finally got this dream ingredient.”
A Taipei noodle shop has introduced a limited-edition ramen dish, topped with a 14-legged isopod. pic.twitter.com/UpRhAyyN30
— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 25, 2023
Crocodile meat usage
While the majority of us choose to consume only beef, chicken, and pork, certain people enjoy crocodile meat.
While your brain is still processing information from your nerves about how and why people eat crocodiles, other countries, such as Taiwan, the Philippines, Africa, China, Cambodia, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and even some states in the United States, have already made it into a thriving industry with significant financial potential.
In India, however, the freshwater crocodile, one of the three species of crocodiles that are found in the country, is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, because their skins are extensively traded.
Benefits of eating crocodile meat
According to Krocies, crocodile meat is high in protein, low in fat, and low in cholesterol. It promotes heart, lung, and blood circulation health.
It is also believed to treat asthma and coughing issues, aiding with skin conditions. The pectin-rich foods are beneficial for boosting skin appearance and for treating and preventing osteoporosis.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
11 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line, says Taiwan
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island's objections, has complained in recent years of almost daily missions by the Chinese air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone.
Germany warns China over Taiwan, expresses human rights concerns days after talks with Chinese premier
Scholz told German lawmakers that Berlin wants constructive relations with China because the country plays a key role in solving global problems such as food security, climate change and poverty.
UK security minister breaks with convention to meet Taiwanese minister
Britain formally recognises Taiwan as part of China and has not maintained formal diplomatic relations with the island since 1972. Although junior British ministers hold talks with their Taiwanese counterparts, the convention was that senior British ministers do not meet with Taiwanese officials