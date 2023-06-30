'Godzilla Ramen' goes viral in Taiwan: Would you take a bite of it?

An aquatic reptile called a crocodile is a fierce prey that, despite being terrifying and deadly, falls within the food chain of the ever-evolving human palate.

The horrifying dish that a small Taiwanese restaurant has created is drawing mixed reviews online. Dubbed “Godzilla Ramen” by netizens, the Yunlin-based eatery calls their creation “thick witch crocodile ramen.”

The dish is made using crocodile meat and is offered at Witch Cat Kwai in Douliu City, Taiwan.

Let’s take a look at the “witch” dish.

“Godzilla Ramen”

Thick Witch crocodile ramen aka Godzilla ramen features the leg of a crocodile — specifically, the front one, which protrudes out of a noodle and broth-filled bowl, almost as though it is crawling out of it.

The soup is made of quail eggs, pork, baby corn, dried bamboo shoots, black fungus and cubes of fish paste, according to the restaurant’s owner, who preferred to only be named by his last name, Chien, in an interview with CNN Travel.

Only two bowls of Godzilla Ramen can be served each day, according to Chien, due to the difficulties of obtaining crocodile legs and the dish’s complicated preparation. Each bowl costs 50 US dollars (Rs 4,105). The quantity of labour used to make the food accounts for a portion of the cost.

The crocodile limb is cleaned before being rubbed with a mixture of alcohol and spices (ginger, garlic, and spring onion). It must then be cooked for two hours in the restaurant’s distinctive broth. The entire procedure lasts roughly three hours.

“A lot of (customers) say crocodile meat tastes like that of chicken but is more springy, soft and elastic,” Chien said. “I think it tastes like braised chicken feet.”

In Taiwan, crocodiles that are not listed as endangered species can be farmed and eaten.

Reaction

Although crocodile leg soup is unlikely to make you feel romantically inclined, the restaurant’s flowery description of its effects suggests that some customers may end up “blushing.”

According to Dailymail, the eatery described the dish as, “Your heart is beating, you may not be able to help yourself, you may be short of breath, drink it, and you will see through all appearances and awaken the purest and unconditional love in your heart.”

The majority of social media users, however, did not find the dish to be as popular as its makers had planned. Netizens said that it “doesn’t look good” and “is a little nasty.”

Taiwan’s ramen wars just went up a whole notch. I see your giant isopod ramen and raise you a crocodile claw https://t.co/QNmeEMNwye — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) June 30, 2023

A user simply said they would not be sampling the soup, “Vomit vomit, can’t do it, it’s too creepy crawly, it reminds me of turtles.”

Other comments from food explorers included, “I’m open to it,” and “This should have a manicure to look more delicious.”

A similar dish

Just one month before Chien’s attention-grabbing dish, a Taipei eatery gained an unsavoury reputation for serving ramen with a gigantic isopod, a 14-legged crab, on top.

But in that instance, preparing the meal was much easier; according to the chef, he cooked the isopod for ten minutes before placing it on top of the steaming bowl of ramen.

People in Taipei were lined up to see and eat the enormous isopod. Later, on 22 May, the “Ramen Boy” released the limited-edition noodle bowl, announcing on social media that it had “finally got this dream ingredient.”

A Taipei noodle shop has introduced a limited-edition ramen dish, topped with a 14-legged isopod. pic.twitter.com/UpRhAyyN30 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 25, 2023

Crocodile meat usage

While the majority of us choose to consume only beef, chicken, and pork, certain people enjoy crocodile meat.

While your brain is still processing information from your nerves about how and why people eat crocodiles, other countries, such as Taiwan, the Philippines, Africa, China, Cambodia, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and even some states in the United States, have already made it into a thriving industry with significant financial potential.

In India, however, the freshwater crocodile, one of the three species of crocodiles that are found in the country, is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, because their skins are extensively traded.

Benefits of eating crocodile meat

According to Krocies, crocodile meat is high in protein, low in fat, and low in cholesterol. It promotes heart, lung, and blood circulation health.

It is also believed to treat asthma and coughing issues, aiding with skin conditions. The pectin-rich foods are beneficial for boosting skin appearance and for treating and preventing osteoporosis.

