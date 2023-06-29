A Taiwanese restaurant in Yunlin County’s Douliu City has captured headlines for its newly curated “Godzilla” ramen, as per a report by Taiwan News. The eatery highlights crocodile meat as its main ingredient. The dish costs $48 per bowl and is prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile. The bizarre combination gained traction after Nu Wu Mao Kuei, the owner, announced ramen launch on Facebook. The clip shows a woman eating the dish of ‘pulled noodles’ alongside bird eggs, baby corn, black fungus and other ingredients. She described the dish as ‘delicious.’

The eatery offers a wonderful dining experience inside, but prior online reservations are a must as the farm only provides two portions a day. “There is no way to have it right away,” stated the owner to SET news, a Taiwanese channel.

In Japanese, the word ‘Godzilla’ comes from gorira, which means “gorilla”, and kujira stands for “whale”. As the name implies, Godzilla is large, powerful, and aquatic.

Check out the video:

The woman savoring the soup described the cooked meat as tasting more like pork feet, whereas the steamed version had a chicken-like taste. As per the report, the restaurant’s owner learned the ins and outs of scrumptious hot “witch soup” while visiting Thailand. The crocodiles used in this dish, contains over 40 spices, comes from a farm in Taitung.

However, this is not the first time a dish from the East Asian country has made headlines. Taiwan has attracted attention for its offbeat ingredients several times in the past too.

Last month, a Taipei ramen restaurant named ‘Ramen Boy Noodle Bar’ served topped bowls of noodles with huge deep-sea creatures called isopods. The Isopods are mystifying 14-legged crustaceans that live in the sea, fresh water, or on land. Situated in Taipei’s Zhongshan district, pictures of the bizarre dish created an uproar on social media.

Taking pride in the unusual dish, the restaurant enthusiastically announced its limited-edition in a post on its official Facebook page. It also stated that the dish had “finally gotten this dream ingredient!” The enormous isopod, also known as “the big king pod.”

