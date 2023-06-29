'Godzilla ramen': This Taiwanese eatery serves bizarre soup with crocodile leg
Nu Wu Mao Kuei announced the ramen's launch on Facebook. The dish is paired alongside bird eggs, baby corn, black fungus and other ingredients
A Taiwanese restaurant in Yunlin County’s Douliu City has captured headlines for its newly curated “Godzilla” ramen, as per a report by Taiwan News. The eatery highlights crocodile meat as its main ingredient. The dish costs $48 per bowl and is prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile. The bizarre combination gained traction after Nu Wu Mao Kuei, the owner, announced ramen launch on Facebook. The clip shows a woman eating the dish of ‘pulled noodles’ alongside bird eggs, baby corn, black fungus and other ingredients. She described the dish as ‘delicious.’
The eatery offers a wonderful dining experience inside, but prior online reservations are a must as the farm only provides two portions a day. “There is no way to have it right away,” stated the owner to SET news, a Taiwanese channel.
In Japanese, the word ‘Godzilla’ comes from gorira, which means “gorilla”, and kujira stands for “whale”. As the name implies, Godzilla is large, powerful, and aquatic.
Related Articles
Check out the video:
The woman savoring the soup described the cooked meat as tasting more like pork feet, whereas the steamed version had a chicken-like taste. As per the report, the restaurant’s owner learned the ins and outs of scrumptious hot “witch soup” while visiting Thailand. The crocodiles used in this dish, contains over 40 spices, comes from a farm in Taitung.
However, this is not the first time a dish from the East Asian country has made headlines. Taiwan has attracted attention for its offbeat ingredients several times in the past too.
Last month, a Taipei ramen restaurant named ‘Ramen Boy Noodle Bar’ served topped bowls of noodles with huge deep-sea creatures called isopods. The Isopods are mystifying 14-legged crustaceans that live in the sea, fresh water, or on land. Situated in Taipei’s Zhongshan district, pictures of the bizarre dish created an uproar on social media.
Taking pride in the unusual dish, the restaurant enthusiastically announced its limited-edition in a post on its official Facebook page. It also stated that the dish had “finally gotten this dream ingredient!” The enormous isopod, also known as “the big king pod.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Subway stays true to its promise, sponsors couple's date after viral tweet
Subway India honoured their promise by sponsoring a date for the couple. Later, they posted on Twitter, "There you go".
This sumptuous mutton maggi costs Rs 600, do you fancy a bite?
Adding to the already long list of recipes, food blogger Gaurav Wasan recently shared a clip of a food stall preparing 'Mutton maggi' priced at Rs 600. Located in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, the chef from Bunty Meat Wala narrates a step-by-step guide to preparing the protein-rich maggi
This Mumbai eatery serves unique 'Rajinikanth Style' dosa; video goes viral
Food blogger Ruchika Asatkar recently shared her experience of eating the 'famous and unique' dosa. Taking inspiration from Rajinikanth, the stall owner prepares one dosa after another at a mind-boggling pace