The Japanese train that uses ramen as fuel

A sight-seeing train in Japan has become a hot topic of conversation for the source it draws its energy from.

It is known as the Amaterasu Railway and is located in the Japanese prefecture of Miyazaki.

The sightseeing train is powered by Ramen soup.

Masumi Nishida, the founder of the company that creates biofuel, came up with the concept for this special biodiesel fuel.

But how is it possible? Let’s take a look.

Ramen broth used as an alternative fuel

Unbelievable as it may seem, the Japanese transportation company Nishida Logistics developed a substitute fuel utilising ramen soup that has been left over.

According to Modern Met, biodiesel is a diesel engine fuel generated from vegetable or animal fat that serves as a substitute for fossil fuels. First, the fat is removed from the ramen soup and treated in a certain way to prevent stiffening.

While the Japanese sector uses leftover food or even used cooking oil to avoid competing with food producers for resources, biodiesel has often been made in places like the US and Europe using vegetable oil from rapeseed, canola, or soybeans.

This train runs on biodiesel made up of 90 per cent cooking oils, including tempura oil, and 10 per cent tonkotsu ramen soup. Its resources come from neighbourhood restaurants.

According to Kyodo News, the company purchases cooking oil waste from over 2,000 eateries and is able to manufacture 3,000 litres of fuel per day.

Furthermore, the fuel does not emit the typical black smoke or pungent smell that follows the burning of regular diesel.

The price of manufacturing biodiesel was also comparable to that of commercial diesel.

Delightful aroma & beautiful sight

This ramen fuel is more eco-friendly than conventional fuels and gives out a pleasant aroma as it passes through the Japanese countryside.

Many locals commonly think that the smell of ramen means that a restaurant is close by.

Furthermore, it is a sustainable practice to reuse the leftover ramen broth as opposed to tossing it away.

Two waggons make up the tourist-focused ramen train, which can accommodate up to 60 passengers.

In 30 minutes, this open train will take you through the beautiful countryside.

Additionally, it travels across Japan’s tallest train bridge, which is 344 feet high.

Videos of the entire journey have been made available on numerous YouTube channels.

The first test drives took place in July 2022.

It should be noted here that even though this solution is a great effort for the environment, it cannot be utilised to power other, more powerful Japanese trains.

The shelf life of biodiesel is quite limited, according to the Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Additionally, filters must be replaced on a regular basis.

Similar practices

A similar strategy is used to power Venice’s vaporetto water buses where cooking oil is used to propel the boats up the Grand Canal, which is less glitzy than the fragrance of ramen.

Restaurant owners in Venice set aside the priceless liquid to assist the vaporettos in cutting back on their harmful emissions by 15 per cent to 40 per cent, as per the report.

In France, airline Air France has also accomplished flying a plane using a sustainable fuel that includes cooking oil among other things.

While in Trojan-les-Bains, in the western Charente-Maritime area, a small tourist train also uses leftover cooking oil to run, just like in Japan.

With inputs from agencies

