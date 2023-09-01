G20 Summit: From millets to litthi chokha, the food being served to world leaders

Every effort is being made to prepare Delhi for the G20 Summit, which will take place on 9 and 10 September. World Leaders are expected to arrive soon, and luxury hotels are working hard to showcase India’s hospitality.

The cuisine is being given special attention, with over 120 chefs working at the Taj Hotel alone. A menu of nearly 500 items is being arranged, including several fusion cuisines. The Taj has also added millet-based meals to its menu in honour of the International Year of Millets in 2023.

Millets magic awaits G20 delegates

The Taj Hotel is in full gear with preparations. The premier hotel has created a unique cuisine that uses millet in a variety of dishes.

“We are presenting both Indian and foreign components in food to the foreign delegation. As PM Modi told us to keep a focus on millets, we are including millets as an ingredient in many cuisines,” says Chef Surendra Negi.

“We have kept both Indian as well as Western desserts as well,” Negi added.

Meanwhile, another chef at the hotel told ANI, “An arrangement for ‘Thaalis’ has also been made for the guests who promote Indian cuisine and food…”

“Some items in the menu are also kept keeping in mind the international year of millets,” he said, adding “We even have desserts made of millets like ragi laddoos and barley kheer.”

To celebrate the culture and aesthetic ability of local artisans, the Taj Hotel will greet all worldwide leaders with an ‘Ikta’ stole and ‘Aarti.’ For all G20 guests, a Maharaja Giant Dining table will be set up, where they will be served an Indian Thali, Continental, and Sweet Dish.

As per a News 18 report, the Taj Hotel’s buffet will include Gud aur amarnath ke ladoo, Mango Truffle, Kaju Pista Roll, Ragi Badam Pinni, Ragi Paniyaram, Kakum Mathri, Nigella Cannoli, Bajri ki Kheer, Lamb Chops, Goat Cheese Ravioli, Bhapa Doi, Kaju Matar Makhana, Avacado Salad.

Special millets thali, daal baati, litthi chokha and more

The year 2023 is designated as Millets Year in India. Hence, a special ‘Millets Thali’ has been created for all of the leaders and foreign delegates, including US president Joe Biden.

“The millets thali will be made without the use of wheat and rice. Five types of millet will be used to make lentils. The thali also includes sweets made from millet. Ragi (Nachni) Barfi is being prepared from it, which looks just as soft as Mawa ki Barfi,” Gagandeep, chief chef of Rosette Fight Star Hotel told NDTV.

Chef Arun Sundararaj, director of culinary operations, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “The value of millets was known by us [Indians] long ago, now we want to introduce the same to the delegates. It’s full of nutrition and can be used in diverse ways. We’ll use many varieties like Jowar, Ragi, Foxtail and Sorghum. We’ll add some panache to Bajra, too. It will have a Rajasthani touch with garlic flavours, and we’ll sprinkle some saag (leafy greens) on top, to bring two different flavours together.”

“We’ll have Ragi dosa, which will have a texture like that of rawa dosa, but with a different flavour – to add a millet-ness to the dish. We’ll experiment with international cuisine too: instead of using buckwheat flour for pancakes, we’ll use ragi to add a unique texture,” Indian Express quoted him saying.

According to a JW Marriott spokesperson, its restaurants will feature a millet bar with salads, dates, nuts and fruits. The hotel will also provide foods with a local flavour, such as Old Delhi’s curries and chaats, as well as cuisines that highlight the diversity of Indian and world cuisines, reports Indian Express.

Aside from the Millets Thali, foreign guests will be served delicacies from several states. The menu includes Bihar’s Litti-Chokha, Rajasthan’s Dal Baati Churma, Punjabi Tadka, South India’s Masala Dosa, Uttapam and Idli, Bengali Rasgulla, Jalebi, and many other distinctive dishes and sweets.

Among the desi street food, foreign guests will also get to taste Gol Gappa, Dahi Bhalla, Samosas and spicy chaat.

All ready to welcome world leaders

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Muktesh Pardeshi, who is the Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 secretariat, in an exclusive interview with ANI said that New Delhi is geared up with its preparations for the summit.

Speaking to ANI, Muktesh Pardeshi said, “We are days away from the event, an event we have been preparing from Day 1. We took over the presidency of G20 on 1 December last year, and since then we have been preparing for this mega event, the Leader’s Summit…G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Plus, we have given special invitations to nine more countries and some international organisations. There will be approximately 40 plus delegations that will arrive at the leader’s level.”

“So, we will have presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and top officials of different delegations, representing different countries. We are gearing up, we are giving final shape to the programme,” he added.

The special secretary said that New Delhi has a twin agenda to showcase Indian culture, crafts and cuisine. He added that an experience panel has been created for delegates to experience how UPI payments are made, how the CoWin app was developed and how one billion people were connected with Aadhar.

He also informed that the catering at the Convention Centre is being done by the ITC and there is a lot of focus on cuisine, menu planning as well and service aspects.

“The catering at the Convention Centre is done by the ITC which is a leading hotel chain. They have created a large team comprising of shapes and other associates to not only have the menu ready but also the service experience impeccable. So there’s a lot of focus on both the cuisine, the menu planning as well as the service aspect. And we have selected one of the best hotel chains for the purpose you want them to explore the street food of India,” he said.

Muktesh Pardeshi said that the G20 Summit will have three sessions and all these sessions will be held around the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He said that India will hand over the G20 Presidency to Brazil in the concluding session on 10 December.

With inputs from ANI