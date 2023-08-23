Government holiday, route rehearsals, revamping roads: How Delhi is preparing for the G20 summit

Since assuming the G20 presidency in December last year, India has been hosting many meetings in various states.

The G20 summit will take place on 9 and 10 September at the brand-new, cutting-edge Bharat Mandapam convention venue in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

From declaring a government holiday to putting stringent security measures in place, New Delhi is getting ready to ensure the seamless movement of over 30 leaders, including invitees and their entourages.

Let’s take a closer look at how the National Capital prepares for one of the busiest September.

Also read: G20: How India has walked the talk on Global South

Government holiday declared

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared that all public, municipal corporation, private, and schools in the city will be closed from 8 to 10 September in anticipation of the G20 Summit.

He also noted that businesses such as banks, financial institutions, and retail stores will also be closed during this time, according to NDTV.

This comes shortly after the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police wrote to the city’s Chief Secretary urging the declaration of a holiday during the key summit.

This will also alleviate any potential traffic congestion and logistical challenges.

“Since most of the arrivals will take place September 8 and delegates will depart to their respective countries on September 10-11, there will be a massive movement of traffic which needs to be curtailed to ensure safe passage for the delegates from airport to hotels and to the other venues during the summit,” the letter read.

Also read: Why India’s G20 theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ has made China see red

Route rehearsals & other security arrangements

The US president Joe Biden, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and French president Emmanuel Macron are among the heads of state and diplomats who will attend the summit. The Delhi Police is hard at work making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the summit.

The Delhi traffic police reviewed the restriction and diversion measures on Monday as part of preparations by conducting a mock drill on important routes connecting Pragati Maidan, the summit’s primary location, with numerous hotels.

As part of the practice, numerous teams of traffic police officers were stationed at various crossroads, and barricades were erected at diversion points and junctions, reported Times of India.

Officials claim that a rehearsal was held on Monday morning that included travel from the airport to the hotels, the hotels to the summit site, and other locations that the dignitaries would visit.

The purpose of the practice, they continued, was to measure the time taken on the routes and traffic flow as well as to see how commuters reacted to limitations.

In addition to focusing on their soft skills, the police are educating their personnel to handle chemical and biological threats.

Additionally, VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, was told to keep an eye on the routes that delegates and foreign dignitaries would take, as well as the roads, street lights, attractive plants, street furniture, fountains, and other installations near the G20 venues, as per Jagran.

Also read: How Delhi is dealing with its stray dog problem ahead of G20 Summit

Parking space for aircraft in check

The Indira Gandhi International Airport and the IAF base in Palam, which only have parking space for around 40 aircraft each, are scheduled to receive roughly 50 VVIP planes, therefore the MEA is reportedly considering moving the remaining aircraft to Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar, and Indore.

The matter was covered at a recent coordination meeting that was presided over by the MEA’s chief of protocol.

“The chief of protocol is learnt to have informed that about 50 special aircraft would be arriving. Specific details of the aircraft configuration, date, time of arrival are expected later. The chief of protocol also informed that about 13 heads of states/delegates would arrive in commercial flights. DIAL officials said these specified flights would be parked in Bay-1 and Bay-3, which are very close to the ceremonial lounge,” said Indian Express quoted its sources as saying.

The sources added, “DIAL officials are learnt to have informed that they have identified the parking space at IGI Airport, Terminal-1 and cargo terminal; the IAF said 18 aircraft can be accommodated at the Palam base.”

According to ANI, approximately 70-80 aircraft belonging to GoFirst, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, and other private jets are also parked at the Delhi airport due to various reasons.

Also read: Will Vladimir Putin visit India for G20 summit?

Travel curbs

TOI reported during the summit, access for heavy vehicles will be restricted to those transporting only necessities. For the two days of the G20 Summit as well as the day before, there will be traffic restrictions for the general public in the NDMC area due to the presence of dignitaries from all over the world.

The principal routes that the dignitaries would travel are from the airport to 18 hotels (16 in Delhi and 2 in Gurgaon) and from the hotels to the principal site (Pragati Maidan) and Rajghat. Apart from any limitations, traffic will occasionally move in a regulated way in the airport’s immediate vicinity.

Delhi Traffic Police will also share information about the limits with other map-based applications so that people may stay updated in a way that is comfortable for the general public.

According to Outlook, markets in Lutyens’ Delhi, such as Khan Market and Connaught Place, which are having a makeover, could be open but with restrictions and traders could be given special passes.

Hotel preps

Nearly all of the most prestigious hotels, including ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, The Imperial, Le Meridien, Shangri-La Eros, Hyatt Regency, Leela Palace, The Lalit, and The Claridges, are sold out from 7 to 11 September.

Due to the availability of presidential suites, hotels in Aerocity may also be sold out on those days. However, some heads of state may choose to stay there.

US president Biden will stay at the ITC Maurya, which has 400 rooms, according to Navbharat Times. The hotel has previously entertained several heads of state in addition to US presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Mint reported while Hotel Shangri-La prepares to receive UK’s Rishi Sunak and a few German officials, Chinese President Xi is set to stay at Delhi’s Taj Hotel.

While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stays at the Imperial Hotel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his entourage will stay at The Claridges.

Security, the media, and other delegations are anticipated to arrive early for the summit. From 4 to 11 September, most hotels were completely booked. Due to security concerns, certain hotels have received requests to remove their inventory from online booking platforms.

In order to meet the needs of prominent visitors, many hotels have also been asked to upgrade their security systems, as per TOI. During routine safety and security drills, the Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi Police, and embassies have been gathering information about the employees who will be working during the head visits.

Additionally, in order to assure that they won’t require anything from outside on particular dates, hotels are storing up on both product and staff.

According to the report, hotels are utilising this chance to the fullest by creating special Indian menus that primarily feature millet dishes and aim to provide visitors with the greatest possible dining experiences. In a letter to their loyal customers, they warn them that their restaurants, coffee shops, and spas might not be accessible to outsiders.

Also read: ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the G20 maxim in 2023, and its links to ancient Indian

Revamped roads

In preparation for the major event, city agencies are preparing 66 key highways and stretches.

The Public Works Department’s (PWD) plan calls for the renovation of 22 sections of roadways. According to Indian Express, the highways will be used by international delegates, ministers, and political figures for their movement during the summit.

Additional responsibilities include painting the road markings, adding reflectors to the median, putting appropriate signage and lighting, having the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) perform routine mechanical sweeping, and cleaning the portions of the road of any trash or waste.

CNBC-TV18 reported along the roads, designer fountains, sculptures, and flower pots have been installed as part of the beautifying campaign. Furthermore, walls are being painted, and pavements are being renovated. On significant avenues like the Janpath and Sansad Marg, fountains have been erected.

A report by TOI suggests MCD is transforming the Mahipalpur roundabout, Shaheedi Park at ITO, the PVR Anupam market, and G20 Park in M block Greater Kailash II. The MCD has also instructed all zones to begin painting the walls in the necessary locations.

Stray dogs sterilisation

In accordance with the ABC guidelines 2023, stray dogs shall be sterilised and immunised, the MCD ordered on 5 August, as per TOI.

Earlier, the city’s civic body had mandated the transfer of stray canines to various parts of the city, including Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas Village, and Greater Kailash.

Residents of Delhi and animal rights activists, however, disagreed with the order. The activists said that entire plan was flawed and that they should have been consulted before it was made public.

Also read: India’s G20 presidency crosses the halfway mark: How has it fared so far?

Rented left-hand-driven cars

In order to prevent any hiccups at the G20 summit, the central government, according to Hindustan Times, has rented 50 left hand driven (LHD) bulletproof Audi automobiles from Germany.

Senior authorities confirmed that trained paramilitary personnel will be driving the vehicles.

Additionally, since driving an LHD vehicle is prohibited in India, Delhi police is also having a lot of problems with the special convoys. The agency is concerned about LDH vehicles sharing roads with right-hand drive (RHD) automobiles, even if police may disregard the legality aspect.

Only India, Australia, Japan, South Africa, and the UK use RHD vehicles among the G20 nations.

G20 Summit in New Delhi

The G20 Summit in Delhi will be held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

Prior to India assuming the presidency of the G20 in December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India’s theme would be grounded in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or One Earth • One Family • One Future.”

The theme is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

To discuss global economic concerns, cooperation, and policy coordination, the G20 summit is expected to bring together heads of state, economists, and officials from diverse sectors.

The coordination between law enforcement agencies and the local administration will be essential to guarantee the success of the event, which will draw the attention of the entire world to Delhi.

With inputs from agencies