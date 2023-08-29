G20 summit: Which world leaders are attending Delhi meet? Who is giving it a miss?

India is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit in September.

India, which assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia in December under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will host the summit on 9 and 10 September in New Delhi.

Modi on Sunday said India’s presidency – its first ever of the grouping – has been a “people’s presidency” and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that India is fully prepared for the G20 leaders summit, and heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to Delhi to participate in the event.

This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit, Modi added.

But who will attend the G20? And which leaders will give it a miss?

Let’s take a closer look:

Yes…

US president Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and the UK’s Rishi Sunak are some of the big-hitters slated to attend.

The White House last week confirmed that Biden would travel to India from 7 to 10 September and attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit. Biden will discuss with other leaders a range of global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict, the White House said in a statement. President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the G20, the White House added.

China’s XI will also be present for the summit.

This comes after some speculation over his attendance was sparked earlier in August by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra not respond to the question of whether Xi would travel to India, as per The Times of India.

Xi and Modi had on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit agreed to a de-eseclation in Ladakh.

Sunak, the UK prime minister, is also confirmed for the meet.

According to The Times, Sunak has expressed an openness to meet Xi for a one-on-one during the summit.

As per Hindustan Times, Canada’s Justin Trudeau last week announced that he would travel to Delhi for the summit.

South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok had earlier in August confirmed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s participation at the G20.

“Our president is coming to the (G20) Summit which is being held on 9-10 September. We strongly support India’s G20 presidency this year and we hope that the Summit meeting in September will be the highlight and culmination of the G20 presidency efforts by the Indian Government,” said the envoy.

Australia in August had confirmed that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi.

“From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi,” the Australian government said in a statement.

Albanese’s visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour, Canberra said.

The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

NDTV reported that Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina would also be present for the G20.

The outlet quoted deputy high commissioner Andalib Elias as saying that Bangladesh is hopeful that Hasina and Modi can have a bilateral meet.

No, but…

While Russia’s Vladimir Putin is skipping the summit, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will attend on his behalf.

NDTV reported that Putin on Monday informed Modi of his inability to attend the meet.

Modi told Putin he understood his decision as well as thanked the Russian president for Moscow’s support of India’s G20 presidency.

Al Jazeera quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin is focussing on the special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin skipping the G20 should come as little surprise.

Putin has in recent years made a habit of skipping high-profile meets around the globe.

Putin in August did not attend the BRICS nations summit – the first such in person meet since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions – in South Africa.

The announcement was made by the office of South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr [Sergey] Lavrov,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The summit was attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. Putin instead made his remarks via video-conference.

The Russian leader did not attend the G20 in July 2022 in Bali. He also skipped the January 2021 G20 in Italy.

Lavrov, who had replaced Putin at all these summits, will yet again stand in for the Russian leader in Delhi.

Putin had, until Monday’s definitive decision, remained reticent when it came to the question of attending the G20.

In July, answering a query from a journalist about whether he would attend the summit, remained decidedly non-committal.

“I don’t know. I didn’t think about it. We’ll see,” Putin was quoted as saying by TASS.

However, Putin skipping the summits this year comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin and top Russian official Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova in March.

The court, based in the Hague, said the Russian president bears responsibility for alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The ICC said Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

Moscow at the time utterly dismissed the warrant as ‘meaningless’ and noted that Russia had withdrawn from the court in 2016.

“Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible [pretences] for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us.”

As a member of the ICC, South Africa was under a legal obligation to arrest Putin if he turned up, as per The Conversation.

That would have created an uncomfortable situation for South Africa and its leaders.

Putin would have faced no such threat in India as New Delhi is not a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Maybe…

According to Hindustan Times, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil and Argentina have yet to confirm whether they will or will not attend.

The G20 comprises 19 nations – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States – and the European Union.

Spain, meanwhile, is a permanent guest.

Its members represent over 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

With inputs from agencies