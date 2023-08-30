G20 Summit 2023: How NSG commandos will keep Delhi safe

India is making extensive security arrangements as the Group of 20 (G20) leaders descend upon New Delhi next week. Over 40 heads of state and leaders of global organisations are expected to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for 9-10 September in the National Capital’s Pragati Maidan.

The National Security Guard (NSG), India’s elite counter-terror force, is part of the security contingent tasked with ensuring the safety of these foreign dignitaries and preventing any untoward incidents.

What role will NSG’s famous ‘Black Cat’ commandos play in the G20 summit? Let’s take a closer look.

Tackling CBRN attacks

The premier counter-terror force will be deployed in a number of operations during the G20 summit. NSG teams are capable of dealing with any potential Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) attacks.

“The entire spectrum of the expertise of NSG will be employed by the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] for security during the G20 summit,” a senior security establishment officer told Indian Express. “The NSG, in coordination with Delhi Police and other security forces, will be deployed for anti-terror, anti-sabotage and anti-drone tasks, as well as to meet any CBRN contingencies.”

In July, the NSG and Indian Army personnel conducted a joint training exercise with US Special Operation Force (USOF) for detecting and neutralising CBRN and explosive threats. As per Times of India (TOI), a senior NSG officer had said at the time that the joint training session would “contribute significantly to the enhancement of operational readiness and outlook” of the troops.

HIT teams at hotels

As per News18, the NSG’s house intervention teams (HITs) and snipers will be on standby to deal with any terror contingency, as per News18.

Hotels, where foreign dignitaries will be staying, will have HIT squads, comprising Delhi Police officers and NSG commandos, in order to tackle any hostage crisis, according to a TOI report. In case of any emergency, snipers – who will have a view of the hotel galleries – will provide backup to the HIT teams.

“The NSG House Intervention Teams (HITs) and sniper detachments will be ready for action to neutralise any terror contingency in such locations,” an MHA official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Equipped with arms such as Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles and American Glock 17 pistols, HIT teams are trained in urban warfare in closed spaces, reported TOI.

As per an India Today report, NSG commandos and Army snipers will also be deployed at high-rise buildings for additional protection during the G20 summit.

Bomb disposal squad and more

NSG bomb squads will be equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles and Total Containment Vehicles to intercept any bomb threats, reported Indian Express.

The bomb disposal squad will carry out anti-sabotage checks at all G20 venues.

The NSG personnel will collaborate with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Traffic Control (ATC) and others to counter any potential drone threats during the summit.

“Aerial insertion teams of NSG are also being stationed during the summit for all important events to swiftly deal with any contingency and help ‘top-down entry’ of NSG teams to high-rise buildings in the event of a terror threat,” an MHA official told Indian Express.

IAF and NSG are slated to conduct slithering drills at designated hotels this week to check if commandos can land via choppers in case of emergencies.

In early July, personnel from the NSG, Delhi Police and other security agencies had carried out a counter-terror mock exercise at important venues to bolster the security arrangements for the two-day high-profile G20 summit.

Former NSG officials, along with ex-Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, will handle the security of 43 foreign dignitaries arriving in India next week. These officers will also be a part of the cavalcade and provide security cover to the VVIPs.

“A refresher course in VIP security has been given to those who have handled high-profile VIPs in their previous stints with SPG or NSG. It is almost like the 10-week training that is given to commandos. Soft skills have also been imparted about cultural sensibilities of the 18 countries whose delegates are expected to visit,” an officer told CNN-News18.

Teams from foreign intelligence agencies, including the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the United Kingdom’s MI6 and China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), have already arrived in Delhi to ensure the safety of their respective leaders, reported India Today.

Besides the ‘black cats’, the Indian Army, IAF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Delhi Police, sniffer dogs, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will turn New Delhi into a fortress during the G20 summit.

