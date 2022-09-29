Firstpost Podcast: Is PFI ban enough to eradicate organisation in country?
Centre bans PFI and eight of its associate organisations. How far will it help in exterminating Islamist terrorism in India. Tune in to find out
Islamist PFI is antithesis of what Indian Muslims stand for
Arrests of so many PFI activists show that the organisation had grown its tentacles in most states of India and could create disturbances by poisoning youths
In fresh crackdown on PFI, 30 held in Delhi, 25 in Assam, 21 in MP as raids continue across states
In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested a total of 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit on September 22 in simultaneous raids across 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country
PFI raided: All you need to know about NIA, ED’s pan-India crackdown
106 PFI leaders have been arrested in the nationwide raids carried out by the National Investigation Agency, ED and the local police. The highest number of arrests was made from Kerala