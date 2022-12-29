NIA raids 56 locations linked to PFI in Kerala

New Delhi:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out searches at 56 locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala, sources said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway at 56 locations in Kerala in the Popular Front of India (PFI) case. Visuals from Ernakulam. https://t.co/6IQEZkI2Kf pic.twitter.com/re5qi37qoL — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

The raids started early on Thursday in coordination with state police following specific inputs against PFI cadres who are accused of their involvement in several terrorist acts and the murder of several persons, including Sanjith (Kerala, November 2021), V-Ramalingam (Tamil Nadu, 2019), Nandu (Kerala, 2021), Abhimanyu (Kerala, 2018), Bibin (Kerala, 2017), Sharath (Kamataka, 2017), R.Rudresh (Kamataka, 2016), Praveen Puyari (Karnataka, 2016), and Sasi Kumar (Tamil Nadu, 2016), as per a report by ANI.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its sister organisations were banned by the central government in September this year, after investigations by probe agencies established that these organisations are involved in unlawful activities.

The MHA had earlier said that the criminal activities and brutal murders have been carried out by the PFI cadres for the sole objective of “disturbing public peace and tranquillity and creating a reign of terror in the public mind”.

The MHA has also mentioned “international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups”, and that some activists of the outfit have joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Some of these PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theatres and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies also the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Muyahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a proscribed terrorist organization”.

The NIA had carried out searches at more than 150 locations across the country against PFI cadres so far this year.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.