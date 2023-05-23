First Nike, now Adidas. Why the sports giant is facing backlash over swimsuit ad
Adidas revealed its ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ Pride 2023 line on 15 May. The advertisement, which features a person who outwardly looks like a man wearing a women's swimsuit, has sparked outrage on social media
After Nike, Adidas was met with criticism for its most recent Pride month advertising campaign.
On May 15, the world’s largest sportswear company revealed its “Let Love Be Your Legacy” Pride 2023 line.
The advertisement, which features a person who outwardly looks like a man, has sparked outrage on social media.
As a result, numerous people have begun calling for a company boycott.
Let’s have a closer look.
The ‘Pride’ ad campaign
Rich Mnisi, a queer South African designer, created the collection of clothing and shoes in partnership with Athlete Ally, a non-profit organisation devoted to eradicating homophobia and transphobia in sports.
On the business’s website, a colourful one-piece swimsuit from the range called the “Pride Swimsuit,” which has a retail price of $70 (~Rs 5,798), was being flaunted by an unidentified model who appeared to be male. On the website, the bikini was identified as belonging to the women’s sportswear category.
The collection, according to Adidas, is “a celebration of self-expression, imagination, and the unwavering belief that love unites”.
The company added that “this partnership is one part of our effort to honour the LGBTQIA+ community.”
The controversy
The advertising photoshoot instantly ignited the internet, with many people accusing Adidas of “erasing women” by employing a male presenter to promote its feminine clothes.
Three hashtags, #AdidasHatesWomen, #BoycottAdidas, and #AdidasBoy have been created on social media in response to the swimwear collection.
Although the model’s gender identity is not specified in the listing, consumers have expressed displeasure with the model’s physiognomy.
Riley Gaines, a former NCAA women’s swimmer who has frequently voiced her opposition to transgender athletes competing in sports, tweeted: “I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is “unisex,” but they didn’t because it’s about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?”
I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is “unisex”, but they didn’t because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?
Women’s swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge https://t.co/ysHK8e5H9l
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 17, 2023
“We women will not be erased!!! Quit trying to replace us with male models!!! We’ve fought hard to be heard. Quit attempting to erase us again!!!” another user tweeted.
@adidas We women will not be erased!!! Quit trying to replace us with male models!!! We’ve fought hard to be heard. Quit attempting to erase us again!!!#boycottadidas
— Lisa-Renee (@lisa_renee_v) May 19, 2023
A user accused Adidas of choosing the model for “free press and social media hits,” and has called the advert “desperate and insulting to women.”
@adidas Although I believe you have a man modeling a woman’s swimsuit to get free press and social media hits, it is still pretty desperate and insulting to women. #AdidasHatesWomen pic.twitter.com/nj7o665sd0
— TR (@T_E_Russell) May 18, 2023
One person said that they had cancelled their order for Adidas trainers as a result of the advert. Another one referred to Adidas as a “woman erasing company.”
Well goodbye, @adidas. My final two purchases from your women-erasing company was made last month. #AdidasHatesWomen #adidasboy #ADIDASboycott
— Jodi McPhee (@JodiGiddings) May 18, 2023
You are ERASING real women.
I just bought my first pair of sneakers that aren’t Adidas in DECADES.
I don’t align with your company values, because I am a real woman.
— Mila Joy (@milajoyw) May 18, 2023
Some Twitter users, including TV host Julia Hartley-Brewer, made fun of the bikini by asking if it came with breast hair and a sock to create a bulge.
Hey @adidas, does the $70 price of this women’s swimsuit include the cost of the sock to stuff down my crotch because, unlike your model, I don’t seem to have a penis to fill out that bulge. And do I have to order the chest hair separately? Please let me know. Thanks. https://t.co/CAUa08Picx
— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 17, 2023
Some defended Adidas
The collection, according to a statement by Rich Mnisi, is “a symbol for self-acceptance and LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”
Author Dr Delatorro McNeal discussed the Adidas Pride campaign on the daytime talk show Daily Blast Live in response to the criticism.
“My concern with all of the bashing and all of the categorising is that we’re not leading with love and we’re not leading with acceptance and inclusion,” he said.
“We all want to count, we all want to matter, we all want to be included, and it’s so vitally important. So I believe that, although there’s a fine line between free speech and freedom of expression, I believe at the end of the day if Adidas wants to create this line, let them do it. The customers that are going to align with that message and are aligned with that product are going to get it those that won’t, won’t.”
A netizen on Twitter wrote, “why are people in an uproar about a man modeling a womens “pride” swim suit for adidas?????? WHO CARES? i feel like people are looking for things to be mad about. yes its a womens swim suit, it shouldnt matter who models it.”
While another one added, “Trans women are women, and they are being excluded. And don’t you get that so long as sex segregation in sports exists, it will create a second class status of female athletes too? It’s time for something better.”
why are people in an uproar about a man modeling a womens “pride” swim suit for adidas?????? WHO CARES?
— certified dripper (@exoticnot4rn) May 18, 2023
Trans women are women, and they are being excluded. And don’t you get that so long as sex segregation in sports exists, it will create a second class status of female athletes too? It’s time for something better. https://t.co/f8VHQe677M
— Daniel Goldman (AC2YB) (@alc_anthro) May 18, 2023
The advertisement has also received support from Pink News, an online publication targeted at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.
The outlet claims that those opposed to the advertisement ignore the fact that a different model wearing the exact same swimsuit on the company’s website’s plus size section appears to be a female and is wearing it, according to National World.
Similar controversies
In April, Nike stirred a row for starting a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was seen donning leggings and a sports bra in a series of pictures.
In the first two ads, Mulvaney was seen giving poses wearing Nike’s Zenvy athletic leggings, and Alate bra, the latest addition to the sportswear company’s female line.
View this post on Instagram
This came less than a week after the biological male and trans woman became a paid partner for the beer company Bud Light.
View this post on Instagram
In the Bud Light ad, the 26-year-old filmed herself with multiple cans of Bud Light. The company had also sent her a can of beer with her face on it.
Both the brands were heavily criticised for the partnership, saying that it was confusing who the brand was trying to sell its products with the ads.
