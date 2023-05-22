The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that German sportswear giants Adidas will become the new kit sponsor for Team India. The news of Adidas partnering with Indian national cricket teams was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” Jay Shah tweeted.

The news of Adidas possibly joining BCCI was earlier reported by us in February.

Adidas will be replacing Killer Jeans, whose contract is ending on 31 May, as the official apparel partner. Killer Jeans became the official kit sponsor in January 2023 after Mobile Premier League (MPL) pulled out of their three-year deal which they signed in November 2020.

Before MPL, American sportswear manufacturer Nike was BCCI’s partner for five years between 2016 and 2020. They paid Rs 370 crore for the five-year contract.

Currently, there are no details as to how much the Adidas contract is worth.

