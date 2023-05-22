Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

BCCI announces Adidas as Team India's new kit sponsor

Adidas will replace Killer Jeans as Team India's new kit sponsor, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday.

BCCI announces Adidas as Team India's new kit sponsor

Killer Jeans will be replaces as India's kit sponsor by Adidas. Sportzpics for BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced that German sportswear giants Adidas will become the new kit sponsor for Team India. The news of Adidas partnering with Indian national cricket teams was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

“I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas,” Jay Shah tweeted.

Related Articles

BCCI

BCCI to earn approximately US$1.5 billion in ICC's proposed finance model for 2024-27 cycle

BCCI

First Nike, now Adidas. Why the sports giant is facing backlash over swimsuit ad

The news of Adidas possibly joining BCCI was earlier reported by us in February.

Adidas will be replacing Killer Jeans, whose contract is ending on 31 May, as the official apparel partner. Killer Jeans became the official kit sponsor in January 2023 after Mobile Premier League (MPL) pulled out of their three-year deal which they signed in November 2020.

Before MPL, American sportswear manufacturer Nike was BCCI’s partner for five years between 2016 and 2020. They paid Rs 370 crore for the five-year contract.

Currently, there are no details as to how much the Adidas contract is worth.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 22, 2023 12:14:53 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as head coach on two-year deal
First Cricket News

Pakistan appoint Grant Bradburn as head coach on two-year deal

Bradburn, who played seven Tests and 11 ODIs for New Zealand, will be working under Mickey Arthur, who was appointed team director in March.

Australian Test summer to start later than usual in mid-December
First Cricket News

Australian Test summer to start later than usual in mid-December

According to Cricket Australia, it will be the latest start to a men's Test summer of five or more matches since the Ashes in 1924

Australian Test summer to start later than usual
First Cricket News

Australian Test summer to start later than usual

According to Cricket Australia, it will be the latest start to a men's Test summer of five or more matches since the Ashes 1924.