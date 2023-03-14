Explained: Why Indonesia's Bali is banning tourists from renting motorbikes

Unruly tourists can be a hassle for well-known holiday destinations.

Indonesian island Bali is planning to ban foreign tourists from using motorcycles to get around, according to Strait Times.

Governor Wayan Koster on Monday announced plans for the ban after a spate of cases involving people breaking traffic laws came to light in the past few months.

To “ensure quality and dignified tourism,” he continued, foreigners should going forward only use transportation options offered by tourism agencies that adhere to specific requirements.

The ban

According to BBC, Governor Koster said, “You (should) not roam about the island using motorbikes, without wearing shirts or clothes, no helmet, and even without a licence.”

Instead, tourists will ride in automobiles provided by travel agencies, he said, adding “If you are a tourist, then act like a tourist.”

Notably, when visiting Bali, foreign tourists frequently choose to rent motorbikes instead of using the island’s inadequate public transportation system.

The two-wheelers are an ideal choice for swerving around traffic and exploring picturesque back lanes.

According to the report, the proposed ban will come into force sometime this year, however, how it will be enforced is still unclear.

Additionally, Koster has asked the legal ministry for cooperation in order to allow Bali to revoke the visas of foreign visitors who are caught riding motorbikes or if they engage in other unlawful activities like working without a permit or abusing residence permits.

Increasing traffic laws violation cases

Motorcycle accidents have recently marred the holiday spot.

In February, a Russian tourist was apprehended by the police after riding under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a local rider, causing him to be hospitalised, according to Strait Times.

In January, a Ukrainian tourist and a Russian visitor died in a road traffic collision.

According to Dailymail, more than 150 foreigners were arrested for reportedly violating traffic laws in just one month.

Several videos also surfaced online showing tourists flouting Bali’s road laws, with one clip showing a man tourist ramming his motorbike into a car.

Another video shows an Australian expat who was caught scootering without a helmet screaming at the cops.

Criticism

As tourism begins to recover from Covid losses, the idea of the ban has caused controversy.

BBC quoted one Ukrainian tourist as saying that foreigners should be “given the freedom” to ride bikes as long as they provide “valid licences.”

While speaking to BBC Indonesia, she said, “We don’t use the services of a travel agent because we want to be independent and like to do things ourselves so we can feel the atmosphere.”

On the other hand, several operators have also raised concerns over the ban’s impact on business.

The news outlet quoted Dedek Warjana, the chairman of Bali’s motorbike rental association, as saying that the proposed ban was “hasty” and authorities should deal on individual offences instead of instituting a blanket ban.

According to Nyoman Sukma Arida, Bali University of Udayana lecturer in tourism, the prohibition might harm Indonesia’s reputation abroad.

BBC cited him as saying that the growing number of traffic violations also indicates weak enforcement of existing rules by the local authorities.

Instead, he recommended making sure that those who rent vehicles have current driver’s licences, demanding security deposits, and taking action against riders who break the law.

He argued that not all travellers exhibit poor behaviour.

No more visa-on-arrival for Russians and Ukrainians

Moreover, after visitors were found working illegally, authorities have also requested the government to revoke the policy of granting Russian and Ukrainian nationals visas on arrival.

According to the official tourism statistics, one of the largest foreign arrivals to Indonesia come from Russian countries, reported Strait Times.

The immigration officials have frequently advised visitors in Bali not to work on tourist visas after at least four Russian citizens were deported in March for visa infractions.

Tourism in Bali

BBC reported, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bali’s yearly GDP derived almost 60% of its revenue from tourism.

With more than 91,000 Australians visiting the province in January 2023, Australia was the country that brought in the most foreign visitors to Bali, according to the province’s statistics bureau.

With roughly 22,000 of its residents travelling to the province in that month, Russia came in second.

With inputs from agencies

