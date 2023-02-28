Australian couple ends up spending more than their entire Bali trip cost on food; know what happened

While going on vacations to exotic locations is meant to spend a good time and have fun with family and friends, we also don’t mind spending a little more than our planned budgets, given the special occasions. However, this didn’t go well with an Australian couple who recently ended up spending more than their entire trip cost to Indonesia on their dinner night in Bali. It happened when the husband who wanted to celebrate his wife’s birthday ordered a ‘highly expensive’ wine unintentionally, only to later realise that the wine bottle cost almost 10 times than what they expected. The tourist couple while taking to Facebook also shared the entire episode for others to avoid such blunders in the future.

How an Aussie couple spent more than their entire trip during dinner?

As stated in the Facebook post, the tourist had chosen a fancy restaurant in Bali to have dinner on the occasion of his wife’s birthday. While ordering a drink, he ordered a wine bottle costing approximately $170 (roughly Rs 14,000) and then settled down to enjoy it with a tasty meal.

The post also noted that the waiter who seemed a bit surprised after receiving the order also asked for confirmation to which the tourist scoffed at him and reconfirmed his order. Even the chef came out to greet the couple, thanks to their ‘fancy’ order at the restaurant.

While they enjoyed the dinner and went off after paying, it was the next morning when the tourist was shocked after checking his bank account. “The next morning I logged into internet banking and noticed a charge for $2050 from (the restaurant),” he wrote in the post.

It was after a while that he finally realised that the wine’s price was actually close to $1700 and not $170. “That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday, after a few hours of processing what happened we had a good laugh about it, and needless to say I’m not allowed to order anything off a menu without getting the OK from the other half!” he concluded the post.

Notably, the post went viral shortly after this, receiving several reactions from social media users.

