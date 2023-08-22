Chandrayaan-3: Why ISRO scientists are bracing for ‘20 minutes of terror’ ahead of landing

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to touch down on the Moon tomorrow.

The mission, if successful, will see India become the only fourth country — after the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China – to have managed a soft-landing on the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission comes nearly four years after the Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander crashed into the surface of the Moon in September 2019.

The agency on Tuesday confirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule.

However, ISRO’s Space Applications Centre director Nilesh Desai said the landing could be delayed to 27 August if any abnormalities are found in the health of the lander module.

Also read: Brothers in Arms: How NASA and ESA are helping ISRO with Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing

Also read: Not so soft: Chandrayaan 3 will touch down on moon at speed that will crush a human to pulp

The soft-landing attempt also comes days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

Let’s take a look at why the final minutes of descent – known as the soft-landing that experts have dubbed “20 minutes of terror”– are the most vital:

What will happen?

According to Indian Express, the Chandrayaan-3 lander will need to touch down in four phases – the rough braking phase, the attitude hold phase, the fine braking phase and the terminal descent phase.

According to ISRO officials, the lander will enter the first phase around 30 kilometres above the lunar surface. It will gradually reduce its speed by starting to ‘retro fire’ its four thruster engines.

This is to ensure the lander doesn’t crash due to the Moon’s gravity.

“The lunar gravity will pull it down as a result of which we will have to retrofire so that its speed lessens. Its speed will be reduced to zero as it will reach the moon’s surface. We have to fire thruster engines to reduce its speed as it lands,” Desai told ANI.

Now, at 7.42 kilometres from the lunar surface, the lander will go into the second phase, as per Indian Express.

This will last just ten seconds and cover 3.48 kilometers.

Now comes the fine-breaking phase.

Here, around 6.8 kilometres above the lunar surface, two engines will shut down. This is to give the lander a reverse thrust as it descends further.

“Then two thruster engines will be switched off. The other two engines push the lander further down,” Desai said.

Now the lander will shift from a horizontal to a vertical position.

“When it is at a height of 800m, then its speed will be 0km/second and it will make a straight vertical descent up to 150m,” Desai added.

ISRO chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the horizontal velocity of the lander and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction.

“This is the trick we have to play here,” he said.

“The velocity at the starting of the landing process is almost 1.68 km per second, but (at) this speed (the lander) is horizontal to the surface of the Moon. The Chandrayaan-3 here is tilted almost 90 degrees, it has to become vertical. So, this whole process of turning from horizontal to vertical is a very interesting calculation mathematically. We have done a lot of simulations. It is here where we had the problem last time (Chandrayaan-2),” Somanath explained.

Then, finally, the terminal descent phase will begin.

Here, on reaching an altitude of about 150-100 metres, the lander will use its sensors and cameras will scan the surface to check whether there are any obstacles.

“The reference data will be compared from these sensors. The spacecraft may move 60m to its left or right and then land based on the inputs of these sensors,” Desai added, as per ANI.

Once the coast is clear, the lander will then proceed to make its final descent.

As per NDTV, it is only after the sensors on the lander give the green signal that it has touched down on the lunar surface that the engines will shut down – bringing the ’20 minutes of terror’ to a close.

The landing is scheduled at 6.04 pm India time on 23 August, ISRO has said, as per Indian Express,

What happens next?

After the soft-landing, the rover will descend from the lander’s belly, onto the Moon’s surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp.

The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.

The lander will have the capability to soft-land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

“After powered descent on to the landing site, there will be deployment of ramp and rover coming out. After this all the experiments will take place one after the other — all of which have to be completed in just one day on the moon, which is 14 days,” Somanath had said.

Noting that as long as the sun shines all the systems will have its power, Somanath added, “The moment the sun sets, everything will be in pitch darkness, temperature will go as down as low as minus 180 degree celsius; so it is not possible for the systems to survive, and if it survives further, then we should be happy that once again it has come to life and we will be able to work on the system once again, and we hope like that to happen.”

‘Failure-based design’

“After powered descent on to the landing site, there will be deployment of ramp and rover coming out. After this all the experiments will take place one after the other — all of which have to be completed in just one day on the moon, which is 14 days,” Somanath had said.

Somanath has said instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, the space agency opted for a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, focused on what all can fail and how to protect it and ensure a successful landing.

“We looked at very many failures – sensor failure, engine failure, algorithm failure, calculation failure. So, whatever the failure we want it to land at the required speed and rate. So, there are different failure scenarios calculated and programmed inside.” .

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan, who headed the space agency during the second lunar mission said, Chandrayaan-3 is going with more “ruggedness” than the Chandrayaan-2.

“Chandrayaan-3, based on the lessons we learned from Chandrayaan-2, a lot of modifications have been incorporated in the area of the thruster, guidance system and control system. Also wherever the design margins are less, margins have been enhanced. Another change was done — wherever possible the redundancies have been put in,” Sivan added.

The LM of Chandrayaan-3 had successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on 17 August –35 days after the satellite was launched on 14 July.

Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on 5 August, following which orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on the satellite on 6, 9, 14 and 16 August ahead of separation of both its modules on 17 August.

Earlier, over five moves in the three weeks since the July 14 launch, ISRO had lifted the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on 1 August, in a key manoeuvre — a slingshot move — the spacecraft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

With inputs from agencies