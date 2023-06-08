A purported video from Canada showing the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being ‘celebrated’ has created a huge row in India. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the Congress have criticised the clip which reportedly shows a float depicting Gandhi’s killing in a five-kilometre parade held last week in Canada’s Brampton city.

The six-second video, shared by a Twitter user named Balraj Deol, has snowballed into a diplomatic controversy between India and Canada.

What is the video about? What have India and Canada said? How has Congress reacted? Let’s find out.

Controversy over video on Indira Gandhi

The video shared on Twitter depicts the late Congress leader in a white saree, covered in blood, with her hands up in the air as turban-wearing men fire at her.

According to Hindustan Times (HT) report, a poster on the float, visible in the clip, reads, “Revenge for Attack on Shri Darbar Sahib” – referring to Operation Bluestar in 1984 when the Indian army had stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The report also says that the parade was organised by Khalistani supporters in the Greater Toronto Area on 4 June, just two days ahead of the 39th anniversary of the operation on 6 June.

On 31 October 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated at her residence in New Delhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation to Operation Bluestar.

Indian government reacts

Speaking about the incident on Thursday (8 June), EAM Jaishankar said this is “not good” for the relations between India and Canada.

“Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this… I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” he said during a media briefing in Delhi.

“If you look at their (Canada) history, you would imagine that they would learn their history and they wouldn’t like to repeat that history,” the Union minister was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, India’s High Commission in Ottawa has sent a formal note to Global Affairs Canada (GAC) expressing disapproval over the incident.

“You cannot exceed freedom of expression like this, glorifying the assassination of the leader of a democratic nation,” an Indian official told HT.

Notably, earlier in April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the High Commissioner of Canada and expressed deep concerns following the security breach at the Indian embassy in Ottawa allegedly by separatist and extremist groups.

“The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week,” the MEA said in a statement at the time.

Congress’ appeal to Centre

Condemning the video, Congress leader Milind Deora wrote in a tweet: “As an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5km-long parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi.”

He added, “It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination. This extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response”.

The Congress also asked the Indian government to take the matter with the Canadian authorities.

Retweeting Deora’s post, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said: “I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities”.

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on the incident that “there should be no politics in condemning this despicable act across party lines.”

“An Indian Prime Minister was assassinated by separatist forces. Her assassination is glorified by pro-Khalistan extremists in Canada. And all that our govt has done is make this one general comment – without even naming Smt Indira Gandhi,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted.

“Our national interests and security must be above any political concerns. India must take this up officially with the Canadian government”, she added.

Canadian Envoy’s response

Canada’s High Commissioner for India Cameron MacKay also condemned the incident on Thursday, saying there is no place for the “glorification of violence” in his country.

“I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” he wrote on Twitter.

