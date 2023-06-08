WATCH: India's foreign minister S Jaishankar takes on Canadian NSA and HOW

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted strongly to the remarks of the Canadian National Security Advisor (NSA) who accused India of meddling in Canada’s affairs.

“The phrase which came to my mind was ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko daante (the pot is calling the kettle black)’,” said Jaishankar, adding that if anyone should complain, it’s India.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, “The phrase which came to my mind was ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko daante…” as he responds to a question about comments by Canada’s NSA that India interferes in Canada’s domestic politics. pic.twitter.com/Sdq7bx4xHH — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

Canada's NSA Jody Thomas has put the world's biggest democracy, India, in the league of authoritative nations such as China, Russia and Iran.

“When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I’m now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies. This includes Russia, Iran, India," the Canada's NSA said.

"That said, the actor that comes up most on these issues, and it’s no surprise to anybody, is China,” Thomas said.

She made the remarks at a conference held by the Canadian global affairs institute.

Such a remark from Canada was not new. The country's New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh has long accused India of interfering in Canadian affairs.

Singh, known for his pro-Khalistan comments, has even advised the Canadian government to downgrade diplomatic relations with India over "human rights concerns".

In 2020, Justin Trudeau backed the farmers' protest in India and assured that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests.

The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then accused Trudeau administration of wading into India’s internal matters for its remarks on farmers’ protest.

With inputs from agencies

