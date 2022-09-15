From vandalism of Hindu temple to Khalistan referendum: The growing pro-Khalistan sentiment in Canada

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto was vandalised by ‘Canadian Khalistani extremists’, evoking condemnation from the Indian mission there. Attacks or vandalism incidents involving pro-Khalistani elements have increased recently, causing concern for India

An MP in Canada has blamed ‘Canadian Khalistani extremists’ for a Hindu temple in Toronto being defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Inaugurated in 2007, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir is run by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The sanstha is a “spiritual, volunteer-driven faith” that believes in bettering society by advocating Hindu ideals of “faith, unity, and selfless service,” as per PTI.

The Indian mission in Canada and many Indian-origin lawmakers have condemned the vandalism of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and demanded an inquiry.

“We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the Indian High Commission tweeted on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament Chandra Arya said Hindu Canadians are “legitimately concerned” after several incidents of vandalism of their temples.

“Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned,” Arya wrote in a tweet.

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu also expressed dismay.

“We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions,” she tweeted.

Let’s take a look at how attacks or vandalism incidents by pro-Khalistani elements have increased recently and if Canada has become a safe haven for Khalistan supporters:

Khalistan referendum in Canada

A Khalistan referendum is being organised by US-based Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani group, in Toronto’s Brampton, on 18 September.

Before the referendum, a five-kilometer-long car rally was held in Toronto on Sunday, which saw the participation of over 2,000 vehicles, reports Pakistan Observer.

As per Pakistan Observer, voting on the Khalistan referendum has earlier been organised in the UK, Switzerland and Italy.

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was vandalised in July.

An Indian official told Hindustan Times pro-Khalistani slogans on the statue may have been sprayed to create disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in Canada.

The vandalism of the 20-foot-tall bronze statue situated in Peace Park saw outrage and condemnation from India.

Calling it a “hate crime” the Indian High Commission in Ottawa had said, “We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorise the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.”

Radio host attacked

In February, an Indo-Canadian radio host was attacked by three assailants purportedly for criticising pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

Deepak Punj, host of Frontline Radio, was attacked when he was trying to enter his studio building.

A day before the assault, he had denounced the display of Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans during a vigil in Brampton, a GTA town.

“They asked me if I did a show on this topic, and then attacked me,” he told HT.

Canada’s inaction against pro-Khalistani groups

Canada is slow to act against pro-Khalistani elements because Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s party is believed to lend “passive support” to the Khalistanis, as per Indian Express.

During Trudeau’s visit to India in February 2018, the Canadian government faced embarrassment after reports cropped up of Jaspal Atwal being invited to a dinner at the Canadian high commission.

Atwal is a Khalistani separatist convicted in 1986 for attempting to kill an Indian minister.

A photo of Atwal with the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Trudeau, also surfaced. Moreover, he was seen with senior leaders from Trudeau’s Liberal party at a high commission event earlier that month, as per Scroll.

Trudeau said Atwal should not have received the invitation and the Canadian government put the incident down to an “oversight”.

Rising incidents in India

There have also been incidents in India.

In May, Khalistani flags were put up at the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala. Pro-Khalistan graffiti was also sprayed on the walls of the Assembly.

The Himachal Pradesh police booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the case.

In April, two groups had clashed over an “anti-Khalistan” march in Punjab’s Patiala.

Members of an outfit called Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), who were holding “Khalistan Murdabad March”, came face-to-face with some Sikh activists who were holding a march against the outfit.

Both sides hurled stones at each other leaving two injured including a policeman.

Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla said their march was against SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s call to observe 29 April as the “foundation day of Khalistan”.

India’s concerns

New Delhi has been wary of the Khalistan movement flourishing in Canada, especially with respect to its connection with organised criminal gangs in India and Canada, as per Hindustan Times.

Speaking to the newspaper, Indian officials expressed concern about the growing nexus between gangsters in Canada and the Khalistani groups.

“This nexus between some Canada-based radicals and gangsters provides the former with ‘foot soldiers’ in India, a luxury they did not enjoy earlier,” an official told the newspaper.

