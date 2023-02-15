Added sugars are injurious to health: What are these sweetners?

Consuming a lot of added sugars may seem safe at the time, however, a new study has found that it can raise your chance of developing cardiovascular disease is harmful health effects in the future.

According to PTI, the findings, published in the journal BMC Medicine, strengthen the evidence for the global dietary recommendation to reduce free sugar consumption to below five per cent of total daily energy.

Let’s take a closer look at how added sugars can affect your health.

What are added sugars?

According to the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added sugars are “sugars and syrups that are added to foods or beverages when they are processed or prepared.”

Naturally occurring sugars such as those in fruit or milk are not added sugars.

As per CDC, free sugars have different names. Some examples include brown sugar, cane juice, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, fruit nectars, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, maple syrup, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose.

Also read: Five fruits that you must eat every week

What’s the link between added sugars and cardiovascular disease?

Researchers at the University of Oxford analysed data from 110,497 individuals from the UK Biobank who had completed at least two dietary assessments.

They tracked individuals for approximately 9.4 years, and during this time, total cardiovascular disease — heart disease and stroke combined — heart disease, and stroke occurred in 4,188, 3,138, and 1,124 participants, respectively, according to PTI.

The study found total carbohydrate intake was not associated with cardiovascular disease outcomes.

However, when looking at the types and sources of carbohydrates consumed, the researchers found that higher free sugar intake from foods such as sugary drinks, fruit juice and sweets was associated with increased risk of all cardiovascular disease outcomes.

For each five per cent higher total energy from free sugars, the associated risk of total cardiovascular disease was seven per cent higher, according to the researchers.

Notably, all heart diseases are cardiovascular diseases, however, cardiovascular disease is the term for all types of diseases that affect the heart or blood vessels, such as stroke, congenital heart defects and peripheral artery disease, as per the US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

The team found that the risk of heart disease was six per cent higher, while the risk of stroke was 10 per cent higher.

Additionally, a higher intake of free sugars is also linked with higher concentrations of triglycerides, which is a type of fat that comes from butter, oils and other fats people eat, plus extra calories their bodies don’t immediately need, according to the National Library of Medicine’s website Medline Plus.

Thus, according to CDC, too much sugar in your diet can lead to health problems such as weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Also read: Should cake be kept out of office? The UK debates

How much free sugar is too much?

The researchers suggest that replacing free sugars with non-free sugars — mostly those naturally occurring in whole fruits and vegetables — and a higher fibre intake may help protect against cardiovascular disease, according to PTI.

They conclude that not all carbohydrates may be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and that it is important to consider the type and source of carbohydrates consumed when researching cardiovascular health.

The Daily Value for added sugars is 50 grams per day based on a 2,000-calorie daily diet, according to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Also read: Six ways to consume Ashwagandha for managing sugar levels

Can increasing fibre intake lower the risk of heart disease?

Yes, it can. In contrast to sugar consumption, Oxford researchers discovered a favourable connection with fibre intake.

According to the study, consuming five grams more fibre per day was associated with a four per cent lower risk of total cardiovascular disease, but this association did not remain significant after accounting for body mass index (BMI).

A substantial body of prior research has also discovered hazards connected to diets heavy in sugar and benefits linked to the consumption of fibre, as per NBC news.

The new study claims that their research builds on the existing evidence by including sugars in honey, syrups, and fruit juice in the analysis rather than focusing simply on added sugars.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.