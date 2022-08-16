Several studies have found how sugar and its components cause some of the most common health issues. So we have some suggestions on how you can limit its consumption in your daily routine.

With all the information on how to make your diet healthier, it can often get confusing as to where to start from. However, one of the first things that one should limit their consumption of - happens to be sugar. Several celebrities and nutritionists often talk about how cutting down or stopping sugar consumption is one of the main things they do for a healthier body. According to a 2013 study reported at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA), the harmful effects of sugar are primarily due to the weight gain from added sugar in the foods we eat and sugar-sweetened beverages. In another study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association in 2013, researchers found that fructose, but not glucose, altered blood flow in areas of the brain that stimulate appetite. High-fructose corn syrup and fructose stimulates our appetite which in turn leads us to eat more.

So how can you embark on this journey of no sugar? We have curated a list of some suggestions:

Take it slow

You do not need to go cold turkey when quitting sugar. According to Harvard Health, if you stop eating even a single piece of candy or cake, you will only crave sweets more. So instead eat a healthy diet made up of more satisfying foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, healthy oils, and lean protein.

Stop consuming sugary drinks

Stay away from drinks like aerated drinks, sports drinks, sweetened teas and coffees. According to Healthline, your body does not recognise calories from drinks in the same way as those from food. Calories from drinks are absorbed quickly and this results in a rapid increase in your blood sugar level.

Avoid confectionery items

Limit your consumption of cakes, biscuits, cookies, donuts and other such items that are loaded with sugar. Healthlinereports that such items are loaded with sugar, which causes blood sugar spikes that can leave you feeling tired and hungry and make you crave more sugar.

