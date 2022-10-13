Six ways to consume Ashwagandha for managing sugar levels

Ashwagandha is one of the most popular herbs used in Ayurveda. It is also known as Withania Somnifera. The herb is used to manage the symptoms of a number of diseases like arthritis, asthma, diabetes etc. It relieves chronic stress, calms your nervous system, and even increases energy levels. Withanolides is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Experts believe that administering ashwagandha root powder to people with diabetes helps them lower their blood glucose levels. In order to balance ashwagandha powder’s bitter flavour, you can mix it into other things so that it can be consumed easily. Here are some of the ways to have Ashwagandha for blood sugar management:

Ashwagandha Tea: You can have Ashwagandha tea in the morning as it is very good for managing your blood glucose levels. You may even add it to your bedtime tea or milk for a good sleep. Churna Balls: Ashwagandha churna balls can be made with herbs like Musli, Gokshura and Shilajit so that you get the benefits of other herbs as well. Make an energy booster: Mix ashwagandha, turmeric, amla churna, guducchi, and Himalayan pink salt. Take some water in a pan. Boil the water and add the mix to it. Let it boil and then strain the mixture. Drink it for the management of your high glucose levels. Ashwagandha milk: Take one glass of milk and half a glass of water. Let them boil in a pan. Add 1/2 teaspoon of Ashwagandha root powder to it and boil for some more time. Adding walnuts and almonds to it will increase its nutritional value. Ashwagandha Tablets: One of the most easy and convenient ways to take Ashwagandha is in the form of tablets. Ashwagandha tablets or Ashwagandha capsules help in boosting health. However the dosage of it should be decided after consulting a professional. Consume it with water: You can consume ashwagandha with water as well. The method of preparation is the same as Ashwagandha milk.

