What is the Aaradhya Bachchan case? Being a celebrity kid comes with a price of its own. There is no escaping the public eye and you are under constant scrutiny. Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the granddaughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been facing paps since she was a toddler. Now 11, she has moved Delhi high court against a YouTube channel for allegedly reporting fake news about her health.



Aaradhya vs YouTube channels

Aaradhya has dragged the YouTube channel and several other entities to court over publishing misinformation about her. She has sought an injunction against such reporting since she is a minor. The hearing will take place on 20 April at the Delhi high court.

Injuction is a judicial process by which one who has invaded or is threatening the rights, legal or equitable of another, is ordered to refrain from doing so.

The petition filed by Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to “de-list and deactivate all videos” about her. Google, which owns YouTube, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case, according to a report by Zoom TV.

The Aaradhya Bachchan fake health news

According to the petition filed by the law firm Anand and Naik, the YouTube channel and other media’s motivation was to “unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family”, irrespective of the damage caused to Aaradhya and her family members.

Several videos on entertainment channels on YouTube from last year talk about Aaradhya’s “leg problem” because of which she “can’t walk properly”. Some have also claimed that her ‘shocking height” is because of the alleged limb condition.

However, it remains unclear what is the fake health news that Aaradhya Bachchan case is referring to.

Facing trolls

The Aaradhya Bachchan health news is not the first case of misinformation about her. Like several star kids, Aaradhya has been targeted by trolls. During the promotion of his 2021 film Bob Biswas, Abhishek hit out at those sending hateful messages targeting his daughter on social media. “While it’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face,” the actor said in an interview with BollywoodLife.

Aaradhya is a student of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and is often photographed with her parents at social events, airports and more. Most recently, she was spotted at the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Fake news on YouTube

Fake news is prevalent on several social media and digital platforms including YouTube.

YouTube has chalked out guidelines on how it deals with misinformation. According to the platform, it removes content that violates our policies, reduces recommendations of borderline content, raises up authoritative sources for news and information and rewards trusted creators, a principle it refers to as fours Rs.

In January last year, a global coalition of fact-checking organisations said that YouTube was a “major conduit” of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide and is not doing enough to tackle the spread of falsehoods on its platform.

“YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponised by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, and to organise and fundraise themselves. Current measures are proving insufficient,” the letter addressed to YouTube’s then-chief executive, Susan Wojcicki stated.

According to a report in The Gaudian, the letter urged YouTube to make four changes to its operations: a commitment to funding independent research into disinformation campaigns on the platform; providing links to rebuttals inside videos distributing disinformation and misinformation; stopping its algorithms from promoting repeat offenders; and doing more to tackle falsehoods in non-English-language videos.

In December last year, the Indian government asked YouTube to take down three channels for spreading fake news: Aaj Tak Live, News Headlines and Sarkari Updates.

With inputs from agencies

