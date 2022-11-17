Social media is a bane. Period. It’s no longer a medium to connect celebrities with fans. It’s unfortunately now a medium that gives anonymity a platform to attack anyone they choose to. And what can be the reason? Anything. You say something and you can be trolled, you wear something and you can be ostracized. And now, we have stooped so low that a mother’s wish for her daughter has been gazed with judgment and jarring eyes too.

We are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. When Rai wished her daughter on her 11th birthday, she planted a kiss on her lips and wished her the world. This wasn’t acceptable for social media. While one troll wrote, “Cringe to the level 100,” another netizen commented, “Maa beti ho thoda toh sharam karo” (mother and daughter should have some shame).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Another user commented, “Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you’re too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better,” while a comment from a troll read, “Not to offend or to spread hate, but Really parents gotta stop kissing children on their lips ..it’s getting a little bit on trend these days and know this it’s really weird for some people. To show a maternal love, even a pic with your kid standing aside with hands wrapped on their shoulders itself is enough, you can kiss cheeks or forehead. Many people wrote negative comments because liplock is mostly associated with the context of adults love life and all…”

Well, who are these gatekeepers to be commenting on how a mother should wish her daughter or son or anyone she loves and adores? How about turning the tables and letting celebrities judging your lives and daily chores and wishes for your near and dear ones? Sona Mohapatra says Shut Up Sona, Bollywood should now say Shut Up Social Media! Here’s more kisses to Aaradhya from Aishwarya Rai and everyone else in the family.

