The adorable bond between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya always garners love from netizens on social media. However, there is also a certain section of the audience, known as ‘trolls’, who target celebs for unnecessary reasons.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently posted a pic with Aaradhya on her birthday where the duo is sharing an adorable lip-kiss. While many posted positive comments on the picture, some trolls targeted the actress and called it ‘inappropriate’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

While one troll wrote, “Cringe to the level 100,” another netizen commented, “Maa beti ho thoda toh sharam karo” ( mother and daughter should have some shame).

Another user commented, “Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you’re too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better,” while a comment from a troll read, “Not to offend or to spread hate, but Really parents gotta stop kissing children on their lips ..it’s getting a little bit on trend these days and know this it’s really weird for some people. To show a maternal love, even a pic with your kid standing aside with hands wrapped on their shoulders itself is enough, you can kiss cheeks or forehead. Many people wrote negative comments because liplock is mostly associated with the context of adults love life and all…”

We also came across some users, who slammed the trolls as one of them wrote, “People who are saying sick things really need to get a life this is a shame that if she is kissing her daughter on lips people saying it’s a lesbian couple have some shame before saying such thing!!”

