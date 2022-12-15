Explained: Maharashtra's committee on inter-faith marriages and link to Shraddha Walkar's murder

In what is a unique initiative, the Maharashtra government has announced the setting up of a new committee on inter-caste and inter-faith marriages.

The panel will be headed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship according to a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday by the state’s Women and Child Development Department.

But what will the committee do? And why is the Maharashtra government doing so? Let’s take a closer look:

What will the committee do?

The committee will monitor district-level initiatives for women involved in such marriages who may be estranged from their families and, if necessary, provide them with assistance.

According to the GR, the committee will provide a platform for such women and their families to avail ‘counselling’ and ‘resolve issues’.

The panel will comprise 13 members from government and non-government fields to study policies of the state and central government regarding welfare schemes and laws related to the matter.

The committee will hold regular meetings with district officials and collect information of registered and unregistered inter-faith and inter-caste marriages, marriages that took place in places of worship, and marriages that took place after elopement.

According to Front Line, once they have the information, the families of the women will then be contacted to verify that the marriage occurred with the consent of all involved.

In cases where the parties are estranged, the committee will examine the reasons behind the separation and the means of possible reconciliation.

Why has it been set up?

Lodha said the move is aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case.

“The fact that Walkar’s family was not aware that she had died six months ago is scary…We don’t want to have another Shraddha Walkar and this is the reason why the committee is being set up to ensure women in such marriages are not away from their families,” Lodha said.

Walkar, a resident of Vasai in Maharashtra, was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in their Delhi flat. He allegedly chopped her body into multiple pieces before disposing of them over several weeks.

Lodha last month had asked the State Women’s Commission to set up a special squad to identify women who married without family support and are estranged from them.

But lawyer and activist Flavia Agnes told Frontline the development ought to be viewed in the light of the government looking to bring in an anti-conversion law.

Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that his government would study laws on freedom of religion, dubbed as legislations on “love jihad”, enacted by other states, but had not yet decided on introducing a similar law in the western state.

“Love jihad” is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, already have laws to check forced conversion.

Eknath Shinde-led ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ spokesman Krishna Hegde lauded the move on Twitter.

Welcome move by Govt of Maharashtra to set up State level committee to study data of Inter-religion and Inter-caste marriages. Proactive steps taken by the Govt in the right direction.

Hon CM @mieknathshinde ji,

Hon Dy CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji,

Hon @DrSEShinde ji

Hon @MPLodha ji — Krishna Hegde (@KrishnaHegdeBSS) December 14, 2022



NCP slams Maharashtra government

But senior NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad termed the government’s decision a “retrograde step” in a liberal state like Maharashtra.

“What’s this rubbish of committee to check inter-caste/religion marriages? Who is govt to spy on who marries whom? In liberal Maharashtra, this is a retrograde, nauseating step. Which way is progressive Maharashtra heading? Stay away from people’s private life,” he tweeted.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said it is good the government has plans to provide a platform for women who are in inter-caste or inter-faith marriages to access counselling and resolve issues with their families, especially those who are estranged from their maternal families.

”But the question is why is it limited to only these women? Many women in the state suffer from domestic violence and mental harassment, irrespective of whether they are in inter-caste or inter-faith marriages,” he said.

Crasto said the government is giving a wrong message and is showing signs of a prejudiced mindset by setting up this panel only to look into issues of women in inter-caste and inter-faith marriages.

“The government must ensure that a panel like this is accessible to all married women who need help from a troubled marriage, irrespective of any religion, caste or faith. If they do not, then it will be clear that this panel is set up with malafide intentions,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

