A Big Fat Problem: Will children in the UK be given weight-loss injections?

In recent years, obesity has nearly spread over the world.

Obesity in children and young people has raised concerns, and controlling it requires more than a healthy diet and regular exercise.

When a child is significantly overweight for their age and height, it is referred to as childhood obesity.

Children as young as 12 in England may potentially receive weight-loss injections on the NHS after the government asked National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), a medical watchdog, to assess the possible benefits of prescribing them to anyone under the age of 18, reported Dailymail.

‘Skinny’ jabs for children in the UK

Semaglutide, a medication that suppresses appetite, is available under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

It has long been used to treat diabetes but is now often prescribed as a weight-loss aid after research revealed it to be quite effective at assisting people in losing weight. The medication, which is administered as a weekly injection, imitates the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone, which lowers hunger.

The weight-loss medication is already prescribed for 12- to 17-year-olds in the US and has just received approval for use on the NHS in England for obese adults who have one weight-related comorbidity, as per Metro.co.uk.

Saxenda, Wegovy, and Ozempic were advertised for sale by members of weight-loss groups on Facebook last week, as consumers rushed to obtain the medications before they were made available on the NHS.

Since celebrities like Elon Musk and Jeremy Clarkson claimed they lost weight after taking the drugs, their popularity has recently skyrocketed.

Another once-weekly obesity injection, tirzepatide, may soon be authorised for use as a weight-loss medication.

According to current NICE recommendations, adults with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 30 and weight-related co-morbidities will be the only ones eligible to receive the medication on the NHS.

A clinical research conducted in Birmingham last year involving 180 obese and overweight youngsters aged 12 to 17 found that the vaccinations helped them lower their body mass index by 16 per cent over the course of 15 months, reported The Guardian.

In England, 14.3 per cent of 10 to 11-year-olds are classified as overweight, and 23 per cent as obese.

Government seeks NICE approval

According to The Observer, the Department of Health has asked the watchdog to assess whether semaglutide injections, “in addition to healthy nutrition and increased physical activity,” are clinically and economically beneficial for obese youngsters aged 12 to 17.

NHS England officials believe there may be advantages to giving the medication to kids who have been referred to specialist weight management services. These advantages could include a decrease in referrals for invasive weight-loss surgery, the reversal of health issues, and social advantages like improved academic performance.

NICE pre-appraisal documents also suggest that more research is required to fully understand the “long-term benefits” and that special care must be taken to prevent “overmedicating” children with learning disabilities, who may be more vulnerable to issues with their weight, as per The Guardian.

The watchdog had originally planned to publish the conclusion by early 2024, but it stated that it had put the appraisal on hold while it awaited additional evidence from Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Wegovy.

Documents outlining the “final scope” for the evaluation of the drug’s use in children were posted on the NICE website last month. It announced on Friday that guidelines would be released at a time that was “to be confirmed” in an update to its website.

Novo Nordisk said it would provide the necessary documentation when it was ready, but it did not explain why it had been unable to do so by NICE’s original deadline.

A spokesperson for the manufacturing company stated that it “will continue to evaluate its evidence package to support a future submission on semaglutide for managing overweight and obesity in young people aged 12 to 17,” according to the report.

Weight-loss drugs for children in the US

The usage of the drug Wegovy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Children and teenagers with a body mass index (BMI) in the top five per cent of their age can get access to it.

According to a news release from Novo Nordisk, “Obesity is a disease that can start in childhood or adolescence, and up to 90 per cent of teenagers with obesity may continue to live with obesity into adulthood.” Teens who are obese are more likely to experience major weight-related health issues.

The FDA initially approved it in 2021, but with this latest permission, doctors can now prescribe it to patients who are under the age of 18.

This FDA approval provides a new method to combat this serious, enduring, and developing condition.

The expert group said that therapies such as weight loss pill orlistat, Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) semaglutide and the older, generic diabetes medicine metformin could be given in addition to changes in health behaviour and lifestyle, according to Reuters.

Metformin has been used off-label to achieve weight loss in children. Of the 27 randomized trials of metformin for weight loss in children reviewed by the guidelines panel, 74 per cent showed some positive effects of the medication.

GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) orlistat is approved by the US FDA for long-term treatment of obesity in children aged 12 and older. The appetite suppressant phentermine is approved for ages 16 and older.

The FDA also approved a supplemental indication for Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release capsules) from Vivus for chronic weight management in obese patients aged 12 and older.

Obesity in the UK

The World Health Organisation reports that since 1975, the global rate of obesity has nearly tripled.

According to NHS Digital, 10.1 per cent of children aged four and five were obese in 2021/22, with a further 12.1 per cent being overweight.

At ages 10 and 11, over 23.4 per cent were obese and 14.3 per cent overweight.

There were just over a million hospital admissions in the UK in 2021 where obesity was a contributing cause, Metro.co.uk cited the NHS data as stating.

Currently, 64 per cent of adults are either overweight or obese, but the percentage is increasing yearly.

A study by Cancer Research suggests within 20 years, this will increase even more to seven in ten (71 per cent) people.

There will be 21 million obese persons among them or 40 per cent of all adults.

