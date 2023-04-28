What is the ‘King Kong of weight loss drugs’ which is likely to come to US, UK

The use of diabetic medications to treat weight reduction has gained popularity in recent months.

A potentially game-changing drug is inching closer to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Tirizepatide can help people lose weight, according to new preliminary findings from a clinical trial, with patients losing an average of 15.6 kilograms.

Despite the extremely positive outcomes, before the once-weekly injection for weight loss is widely used, regulators like US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still need to approve it.

It has only been approved for type two diabetes as of yet.

Let’s take a closer look.

The ‘King Kong of weight loss drugs’

The medication, made by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and sold as Mounjaro, was initially intended to treat diabetes.

With once-weekly injections of the medicine, participants lost 20 per cent of their body weight, or an average of over 24 kilograms, in around 16 months, according to a recent trial that was published in June 2022.

In the most recent study, 938 adult participants with type two diabetes and obesity shed an average of around 15 kilograms from an average starting weight of about 100 kilograms while taking tirzepatide.

These findings are noteworthy as those taking a placebo shed only three kilograms, or three per cent of their body weight, within the same time frame.

In comparison, those who just followed a healthy lifestyle and dropped 3.3 per cent of their body weight in 72 weeks were considerably worse off.

Additionally, the study found that 86 per cent of those using the medicine lost at least five per cent of their body weight.

The popular medication has been dubbed “the King Kong of weight loss drugs.”

The most recent study’s findings will be discussed at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association and published in a peer-reviewed journal.

According to a press release, Tirzepatide is also being filed to the FDA for clearance as a weight-loss drug. Eli Lilly anticipates an update to the procedure in late 2023.

How does it work?

Tirzepatide and other novel medications target the digestive and physiological pathways that underlie obesity, lowering appetite and reducing food cravings, as opposed to just depending on diet, exercise, and willpower to lose weight, according to Dailymail.

Similar to semaglutide (a comparable drug which FDA approved in 2021), tirzepatide acts on the GLP-1 hormone, which regulates hunger, as well as another hormone connected to insulin, reported Business Insider.

Although the available data comparing the two was only conducted on patients with diabetes and did not use the highest dose of semaglutide, some evidence suggests it may be more effective than semaglutide.

Both drugs have well-recognized side effects, most of which are minor.

The latest study on tirzepatide reports roughly one in five patients experienced nausea or diarrhoea, and about one in ten experienced vomiting or constipation.

Additionally, patients must continue taking tirzepatide, just like semaglutide, in order to maintain weight loss results.

Similar medication

The results of the extensive tirzepatide trial also indicate that it has a little advantage over its main competition, Wegovy, which is manufactured by the Danish company named Novo Nordisk.

The medication gained attention earlier this year when the UK’s health watchdog National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved it as the first vaccination of its sort.

It is expensive, with estimates of a monthly cost of more than £1,000 (~Rs 1 lakh) and similar estimates place the price of tirzepatide at around £900 (~Rs 92,000) each month, reported Dailymail.

Medical experts believe when more weight loss injections become available online, the cost would decrease and more individuals would be able to afford them.

Obesity in the US and the UK

According to National Health Service (NHS) data, 64 per cent of British people are overweight.

The health department anticipates more are expected to gain weight in the future.

As per Dailymail, the NHS spent an estimated £6.1 billion (~Rs 624 crore) between 2014 and 2015 addressing weight-related illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and various cancers.

Obesity not only increases British waistlines but also health care expenditures.

In the US, around 42 per cent of the population is battling obesity.

