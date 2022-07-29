50-hour protest: Mosquito nets out, fish fry on the menu in agitation outside Parliament

The 50-hour protest was aided by a supply of sumptuous food, including tandoori chicken, fish fry and idli. The office of the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha provided two ambulances, a doctor on call, two drivers to ferry protesting MPs and maintenance staff to keep the site clean

The entrance of parliament was a protest site for 50 hours as Opposition leaders including TMC’s Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh registered their disagreement over the suspension of MPs.

A total of 27 MPs of Parliament’s both Houses were suspended for “unruly behaviour”. Several leaders shared pictures of five MPs who spent the second night on the lawns near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The protest, however, was aided by a consistent supply of refreshments by other leaders and medical help on standby. Here’s how the Opposition leaders spent the last 50 hours of protest:

Mosquito nets to the rescue



As authorities did not grant permission for a tent, several MPs were seen sitting and later sleeping under mosquito nets.

Delhi | Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex Total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/4oaS4q3mlK — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Update. It’s one in the morning. #Parliament 29 July

Pic from dharna site. Non stop day-night 50 hr dharna still on. 12 hours to go. Revoke suspension of 27 MPs who were suspended for seeking a discussion on #PriceRise pic.twitter.com/utHbEn1oOx — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 28, 2022

The protesting MPs also thanked the office of secretary general of the Rajya Sabha which provided two ambulances, a doctor on call, two drivers to ferry the MPs and maintenance staff to keep the protest site clean. The MPs however, brought their own linen and mattresses. O’ Brien even brought Odomos mosquito repellent creams for them.

Braving the rains

The 50-hour sit-in had started on Wednesday in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue as a symbolism to remind PM Modi of the promises he made when he arrived in parliament in 2014.

"We want to remind Modi of the promise he made when he arrived on the first day. That is the place where he touched his forehead on the stairs. Also, since there was no tent, because of the rain, we had to move the agitation somewhere. This place was symbolic," said a leader, as reported by news agency PTI.

Supply of sumptuous food

The MPs were provided lunch of idli by the DMK while the TMC served them fish fry, dinner was served by TRS, sources said.

AAP was asked to supply liquids to the MPs through the protest -- juice, lassi and water was made available in abundance to ensure that they don't suffer from dehydration.

The TMC which served tandoori chicken for dinner on Tuesday generated controversy with BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala objecting to non-vegetarian food being served in front of the Gandhi statue.

“As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament consumed tandoori chicken. Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on the slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic,” Poonawala said.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev hit back at Poonawala saying that the BJP was scared of the Opposition solidarity.

“Behind closed doors people and leaders of RSS eat everything behind closed doors. So, don’t make a comment on our food.

“They can’t tolerate that the food is being brought not from our home, but by other MPs. They are scared of this solidarity," Dev told reporters.

Another senior opposition leader, who did not want to be named, said that the comment showed the BJP’s intolerance. “While some have roti at lunch, we have fish curry and rice or chicken. What is wrong with that? We have the right to eat what we want," he said.



With inputs from agencies

