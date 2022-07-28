Some suspended MPs consumed 'Tandoori Chicken' while protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue: BJP

Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for MPs on a 50-hour relay protest against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday said some suspended MPs protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'.

"As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'. Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce and a picnic," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Citing a PTI report, he also took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocking! After calling the President as Rashtra Patni now Suspended MPs eat/serve tandoori chicken in front of Bapu Mahatma Gandhi’s statue! This is unacceptable!"

Earlier, the news agency in a report on Wednesday stated that Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for MPs on a 50-hour relay protest against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise.

The roster is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group, keeping everyone in the loop about the day's arrangements.

The MPs are holding the protest near the Gandhi statue and will stay at the site through the night, said the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended.

On Wednesday, the MPs had idli-sambhar for breakfast which was organised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The lunch of curd rice was also arranged by the DMK. The menu for dinner is roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori, courtesy of the TMC.

DMK's Kanimozhi, who was instrumental in planning the roster, came to the protest site carrying 'gajar ka halwa', while TMC arranged for fruits and sandwiches.

