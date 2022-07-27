Firstpost Podcast: Understanding the rules governing suspension of lawmakers
Do regular disruptions and adjournments in Parliament affect productivity of the session? Tune in
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs repeatedly obstructed proceedings, suspension with ‘heavy heart’, says BJP
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, said it is not the government but the opposition that is running away from a debate in Parliament
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha defers passage of bill for banning funding of weapons of mass destruction
Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, accepted the request of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan for deferring the passage of the bill
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amidst Opposition protests over GST, price rise
"The rules prohibit carrying placards here but you are carrying them," Speaker Om Birla pointed out in the Lok Sabha