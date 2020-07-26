Zoya Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut's criticism of Gully Boy: She's gone on every platform saying she doesn't like my work

Zoya Akhtar said when a filmmaker puts out their work it will be subject to approval and appreciation, as well as criticism.

Zoya Akhtar, in a media interview, commented on Kangana Ranaut's continued condemnation of her musical Gully Boy. The film led by Ranveer Singh was not only lauded by critics, but also went on to win 13 Filmfare Awards in 2019.

Ranaut had dismissed the film multiple times and even called Alia Bhatt's performance "mediocre." Akhtar said she did not mind Ranaut's remarks as she herself is not concerned about accolades.

"She's gone on every platform and said that she doesn't like my work. I didn't mind when she said that Gully Boy didn't deserve the awards, because I don't care about those awards. In fact, even she has boycotted all the awards but now all she can talk about is awards (sic)," Akhtar told India Today.

She further said when a filmmaker puts out their work, it will be subject to approval and appreciation, as well as criticism. "I have chosen to be here and do this work, and there will be people who don’t like my work and there are people that like my work, and it’s fine (sic)," Akhtar explained.

India Today mentions that Ranaut had previously questioned why Bhatt was given the Best Actress Filmfare for a "10-minute role", while her acting in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was snubbed. She had also asked why Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath had not won any awards.

Singh played an aspiring rapper from Mumbai in Gully Boy. The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, was selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

Akhtar's upcoming project include the second instalment of the popular Amazon Prime Video show Made in Heaven, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur.