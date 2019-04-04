Made in Heaven — Zoya Akhtar confirms season 2 of Amazon Prime web series: 'Back to work'

Amazon Prime's popular web series Made in Heaven, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, has been renewed for a second season. Zoya Akhtar announced that she had started working on the show's script via her Instagram account. She wrote, "Back To Work."

Made in Heaven saw Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra run a Delhi-based wedding planning company that caters to uber rich families willing to shell a fortune for one memorable, extravagant event. Many uncomfortable truths and secrets are uncovered along the way. The Amazon Prime show has been lauded for its sensitive portrayal of gay characters and also exploring the topics of class and gender.

Apart from Mathur and Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi also feature in pivotal roles. Several actors make cameo apperances, including Neena Gupta, Shweta Tripathi and Manjot Singh.

Zoya and Reema Kagti created the series, which was written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. In the nine-episode-long first season, the directing duties were split between Zoya, Alankrita, Nitya Mehra and Prashant Nair.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 12:38:21 IST