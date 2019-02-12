Zombieland: Double Tap — Thomas Middleditch joins Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone in upcoming zomcom

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch has joined the cast of the upcoming Zombieland sequel. Middleditch has signed on as one of three major new cast members to the film along with the previously announced Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson.

The original cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin will be seen reprising their roles in the sequel, titled Zombieland Double Tap.

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer returns to helm the sequel, re-teaming with original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The writers are known for their recent work in Deadpool movies. Gavin Polone returns as producer, while Reese and Wernick act as the executive producers.

The first Zombieland saw Tallahassee (Harrelson) and Columbus (Eisenberg) meet a pair of sisters in Wichita (Stone) and Little Rock (Breslin) during the zombie apocalypse. In this Sony Pictures sequel, the zombie killers must face off against a new kind of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some human survivors.

Zombieland: Double Tap started production in January and is scheduled for release in October, exactly 10 years after the original.

Middleditch will next be seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He stars in HBO’s Silicon Valley, for which he received a 2016 Emmy award nomination.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2019 17:07:37 IST