Zombieland sequel first look reveals Double Tap as title, Rosario Dawson as new cast member

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 15:03:40 IST

The first look of Zombieland 2officially titled Zombieland Double Tap has been released. Jesse Elsenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin had starred in the first part of apocalyptic zombie and received critical acclaim. Over the years, the movie picked up quite a following which eventually prompted Sony to develop a sequel. According to a report by Variety, Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch will join the original cast of the upcoming film.

A still from Zombieland/Image from Twitter.

The official Twitter account of Zombieland 2 participated in the popular #10YearChallenege to reveal the first poster and the film's official title. The poster shows the recurring cast of Eisenberg as Columbus, Stone as Wichita, and Breslin as Little Rock. All four are armed and ready to kill any zombies they cross.

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer returns to helm his work, re-teaming with original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Gavin Polone returns as producer, while Reese and Wernick act as the executive producers. In this Sony Pictures sequel, the zombie killers must face off against a new kind of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some human survivors.

According to VarietyZombieland Double Tap begins production this week and hits theaters on 11 October which is the 10th anniversary of the original film, which grossed $102.4 million worldwide on a $23 million budget.

