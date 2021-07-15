The team of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunited on its tenth anniversary to re-enact some iconic scenes, discuss their characters and why the film resonated with the audience.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's buddy film marked its tenth anniversary today.

To celebrate the occasion, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Zoya, Reema, producer Ritesh Sidhwani reunited for a table reading session hosted by actor-comedian Vir Das.

They even discussed why the film, which follows three childhood friends embark on a three-week-long road trip across the scenic Spanish landscape, struck a chord among the audience and has cemented itself as a timeless favourite in Indian cinema.

Hrithik (Arjun) and Abhay (Kabir) renacted the scene where Farhan's character Imran throws Arjun's phone from the moving car in jest. The cast could not contain their laughter as they relived these dialogues and the comedic nature of the scene.

(Also read on Firstpost —Ten years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, real-life road trip through Spain, and friendship on a journey)

The cast also discussed Katrina's character Laila, an Indian origin woman, who instantly strikes Arjun's fancy. The trio spots her at a beach, but later come to discover that she is their diving instructor. Laila is a character that possesses a free-spiritedness, carefree attitude that contrasts Arjun's workaholism and rigidity. "She just felt that living everyday was a celebration. And that's where the beauty of Laila lay," said Kaif during the reunion.

Abhay also revealed that the sequence where they mimic a school teacher, who has a habit of referring to some kids as "mental bwoy" was inspired by a teacher from Farhan and Zoya's school. Farhan added that after the teacher passed away, his daughter reached out to him and thanked him for capturing him onscreen for posterity.

Watch the entire video here:

