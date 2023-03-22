Backed by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the controversial yet hit reality show Lock Upp made headlines for all that happened on the show. With some really controversial contestants inside the jail-themed show and their captive equations, Lock Upp created quite a buzz. At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the show, ex-contestant Zeeshan Khan has shared some serious advice for the new contestants. Taking a jibe at host Kangana Ranaut, Zeeshan said that the contestants need to stay strong on their grounds further adding that the “so-called queen has no understanding and is biased.” Notably, Zeeshan was one of those contestants who were known for sparking controversies on the show.

While talking to News18, Zeeshan recalled an incident that happened on the show when he was called a “terrorist” by co-contestant Payal Rohatgi for being a Muslim and claimed that the host was biased towards contestants as she didn’t voice her views or object to such statements.

Stating that the new contestants must be ready for Kangana Ranaut’s biased opinion, he said that she has “absolutely no understanding of what happens inside.”

“My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. Our so-called ‘queen’ of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen’s advice ever, ever. Nobody should take Kangana very seriously. It should not sound like I am bitter towards her or anything but I am saying this with all calmness or with no ill intention towards her,” he said.

Speaking in detail about the aforementioned incident, Zeeshan recalled how Chetan Hansraj was evicted for using a casteist remark on the show after Kangana called it “unacceptable” but when Payal called him a terrorist, she refused to take action.

“You are bothered about a word being used which will hurt that minority. I agree and support that. But when someone insults a religion, she refused to take action. That was her punishment? She (Kangana) said, ‘We cannot do anything. We revoke her captaincy status for the rest of the show’. If Kangana could not have taken a stand for me on that, I really don’t think all her ranting on Twitter or anywhere else makes any sense,” he added.

For the unversed, the Lock Upp Season 1 came to an end in May last year with Munawar Faruqui as the winner and Payal Rohatgi as the first runner-up. While Kangana Ranaut was the host, Karan Kundrra was in the role of the jailor.

