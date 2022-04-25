The Kashmir Files will have its digital premiere on May 13, streaming platform ZEE5 announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film stars veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

"The Kashmir Files is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn't watch it on the big screen, The Kashmir Files will be available on ZEE5 across the world from 13th May 2022," Kher said in a statement.

Kashmir's tragedy has deep origins. Scholarly works and journalistic exercises have dug deep to uncover and investigate the decades of repeated cycles of bloodshed, waves of secession, the entrance of Pakistan-funded terror organisations, and the seething anger among the people. We've had accounts depending on the component of the topic they were interested in, as is always the case with complex histories of places and people.

The Kashmir Files will be available in India and many other countries in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

