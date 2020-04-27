Zee TV announces re-telecast of Ramsay Brothers' popular horror series The Zee Horror show during lockdown

Popular horror series The Zee Horror Show is all set to return on the small screen amid the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. Produced by Tulsi and Shyam Ramsay, the show will return on Zee TV from 27 April. It first aired in 1993 and ran for nine years.

Dehshat fir degi aapke darwaze pe dastak, kyunki aane wala hai #TheZeeHorrorShow kal se raat 11:30 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #DehshatPhirDegiDastak pic.twitter.com/oZneGtkRC4 — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 26, 2020

“During periods of stress across the world, Zee TV aims at providing its viewers with content that helps them escape the stress and monotony, transporting them back to happier times. So, to enhance their family TV-viewing experience, we are bringing back shows that they have all grown up loving over the years," Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said in a statement. Zee TV is also bringing back Akbar Birbal, which will also air from 27 April.

Jahanpana ki iss taqleef ki aag ko kaise bujhaayega Birbal ka tez dimaag! Dekhiye #Lockdown mein aapke din ko masti se bhar dene ke liye aa rahe hain #AkbarBirbal Mon-Sat 1 PM, only on #ZeeTV pic.twitter.com/fVu6P3RZGx — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Sony Television had also announced re-runs of their popular horror Aahat among others.

Previously, Zee TV had also decided to telecast Hum Paanch, one of its most popular shows from the '90s.

Several popular shows from the 90s, including the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus, are being telecast again on television these days bringing back a sense of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has put shooting for television shows and films on hold, prompting TV channels to re-air old shows to keep people entertained.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 09:35:40 IST