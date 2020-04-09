Coronavirus Outbreak: Hum Paanch, popular comedy show from the '90s, to be re-telecast on Zee TV

Amid a growing trend of TV reruns during the coronavirus lockdown, Zee TV has decided to telecast Hum Paanch, one of its most popular shows from the '90s.

The family comedy is written by Imtiaz Patel and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. With its captivating and humorous storyline, Hum Paanch was a regular feature from 1995 to 1999.

Zee TV posted a message on its Twitter page asking fans if they are ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again. The channel shared three images that hinted at popular characters from the show in its tweet.

Here is the tweet

Iss baar fun x 1 nahi, fun x PAANCH hoga!

Are you ready to experience the funniest ride from the 90s again ? #ReliveTheFunpic.twitter.com/pGtEoOej4v — ZeeTV (@ZeeTV) April 9, 2020

Hum Paanch revolves around a middle-class family of a husband-wife and their five daughters. The man also converses with the ghost of his late first-wife through a photo.

The cast of Hum Paanch included Ashok Saraf, Priya Tendulkar, Shoma Anand and Amita Nangia among others. Actress Vidya Balan was also part of the show and had replaced Amita Nangia.

In an interview with Pune Mirror, Saraf had expressed his delight upon knowing that the show will be made available on TV again. "People loved the show at that time. It's good that it is coming back on screen again," he said.

According to a report by MidDay, the re-telecast of Hum Paanch will commence from Monday, 13 April.

Several popular shows from the 90s, including the Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus, are being telecast again on television these days bringing back a sense of nostalgia.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 19:14:25 IST

Tags : Ashok Saraf, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hum Paanch, Now Streaming, NowStreaming, Vidya Balan, Zee Tv